Cook: Vincent-Young to the Fore of What We're Thinking About Doing Tomorrow

Friday, 16th Apr 2021 11:04 Blues boss Paul Cook hinted that right-back Kane Vincent-Young could return at Charlton tomorrow but gave few details regarding the fitness of his squad ahead of the trip to the Valley, and admitted it’s been a tough few days since the 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Cook has shown a reluctance to talk about players’ injuries in his pre-match press conferences since he came to Town and has said he’d prefer the club to release that information to the media.



“We can't be going from game to game speaking about individual players because results are bad in general or the results are not great,” he said. “The reality is we speak about injured players more and more. You know, we've had a lot of injuries this year from game to game, we've been chopping and changing the team. “So while Kane Vincent-Young has come through the U23s on Tuesday, he's come through it fine, the reality is he's been training now for nearly a couple of weeks and is very much to the fore of what we're thinking about doing tomorrow. But I don't want to go through every individual player if that's OK.” Asked how the players have been since Tuesday, Cook responded: “I don't really care.”



But he needs a reaction from that performance? “Since the relegation two and a half years ago, Ipswich Town fans have probably had false dawns, players playing well for two games, the inconsistencies, people flattering to deceive, going on four-game runs and not scoring a goal and having clean sheets for three. “I'm bored of it. Successful clubs sustain what they do. Successful clubs have high energy, big tempo, flair players, creative players that create chances and score goals.”



Keeper Tomas Holy has started all of Cook’s games so far, would he like to take a look at Dai Cornell in competitive action before the end of the campaign? “Again guys, I fully understand the questions you have. Since Wimbledon away, we've had a tough couple of days at the club, as you can imagine. “Every player who is not playing should be wanting to play, every player who wasn't on the starting sheet at the start of the game at Wimbledon becomes a better player because we get beaten 3-0. “But the brutal reality is they haven't become better players and they are the same players. What happens at clubs like ours when you go through periods that we go through, we're all clamouring for something that works. “Sometimes the solution isn't in the building and the solution isn't around the club. The solution has to come from outside the building. “This club now has had a period of non-success for too long. Whether it lasts another six games is not really to the fore of my mind. The downward spiral has to stop soon and an upward spiral has to begin. “So I'm not going to carry on discussing players individually and who starts and who doesn't start. The brutal reality for us, and I'm the manager of the club and leader of the football team at the minute, is we’re not happy, we're licking our wounds, we're going to Charlton tomorrow desperate to make our supporters happy. But I'm sure our supporters fully understand what's going on.”

Photo: PagePix



floridaboy added 11:10 - Apr 16

So KVY starts tomorrow and would hope Nydam does as well. Hawkins up front, Downes in midfield.



Struggling with the rest I am afraid! 0

Radlett_blue added 11:14 - Apr 16

Will be interesting to see the reaction from the players as Cook has rightly accepted that this season is over & come out with all guns blazing. Am I the only one who suspects the reaction tomorrow might not be positive?

That in itself doesn't matter & Town are going to undergo the long awaited clear-out. That's the easy bit. The hard bit will be getting the right players in & moulding them into an effective team, but that's what we want & what Cook was brought in to do. 1

90z added 11:19 - Apr 16

Need to drop some of these players that have been starting each week! Especially in defence you know who I mean.. 😉 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:26 - Apr 16

KVY as a winger given lack of full/wing back options? Might get injured less if not having to do all the running of a Full Back and stay a bit higher up the pitch and cause some damage; would certainly frighten defenders which only Norwood does currently and Edwards when he fancies it !



PS: Dozzell has another 3 years on his contract so he may become our Ozil unless Mr Cook can train him into a position on the park where he is more effective than he is at the moment. 0

Gforce added 11:31 - Apr 16

Will we score again this season?

Don't really matter who plays tomorrow, there all crap. 0

Sixto6 added 11:34 - Apr 16

I like the sound of - Successful clubs sustain what they do. Successful clubs have high energy, big tempo, flair players, creative players that create chances and score goals.”

I’d love us to sign a real flair player whose name you instantly look for on the team sheet or a captain that you know is going to pull the team through a tough away match! 0

