Cook: Vincent-Young to the Fore of What We're Thinking About Doing Tomorrow
Friday, 16th Apr 2021 11:04
Blues boss Paul Cook hinted that right-back Kane Vincent-Young could return at Charlton tomorrow but gave few details regarding the fitness of his squad ahead of the trip to the Valley, and admitted it’s been a tough few days since the 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.
Cook has shown a reluctance to talk about players’ injuries in his pre-match press conferences since he came to Town and has said he’d prefer the club to release that information to the media.
“The reality is we speak about injured players more and more. You know, we've had a lot of injuries this year from game to game, we've been chopping and changing the team.
“So while Kane Vincent-Young has come through the U23s on Tuesday, he's come through it fine, the reality is he's been training now for nearly a couple of weeks and is very much to the fore of what we're thinking about doing tomorrow. But I don't want to go through every individual player if that's OK.”
Asked how the players have been since Tuesday, Cook responded: “I don't really care.”
“I'm bored of it. Successful clubs sustain what they do. Successful clubs have high energy, big tempo, flair players, creative players that create chances and score goals.”
“Every player who is not playing should be wanting to play, every player who wasn't on the starting sheet at the start of the game at Wimbledon becomes a better player because we get beaten 3-0.
“But the brutal reality is they haven't become better players and they are the same players. What happens at clubs like ours when you go through periods that we go through, we're all clamouring for something that works.
“Sometimes the solution isn't in the building and the solution isn't around the club. The solution has to come from outside the building.
“This club now has had a period of non-success for too long. Whether it lasts another six games is not really to the fore of my mind. The downward spiral has to stop soon and an upward spiral has to begin.
“So I'm not going to carry on discussing players individually and who starts and who doesn't start. The brutal reality for us, and I'm the manager of the club and leader of the football team at the minute, is we’re not happy, we're licking our wounds, we're going to Charlton tomorrow desperate to make our supporters happy. But I'm sure our supporters fully understand what's going on.”
