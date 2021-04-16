Przybek Returns From Chesterfield Loan

Friday, 16th Apr 2021 13:14

Town keeper Adam Przybek, who was recently told he would not be offered new terms by the Blues, has returned to Portman Road after his loan at Chesterfield was cut short.

The Wales U21 international joined the Spireites in January but has made only three starts for the Vanarama National League side.

“He has gone back,” Chesterfield manager James Rowe told the Derbyshire Times. “I keep reiterating we need the right personnel for the culture I am trying to build here and he did not fit into that.”

Przybek, who moved to Portman Road after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2019 following a trial, made one first-team appearance for Town, in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough last season in which he saw the Blues to a penalty shoot-out victory.









Photo: Matchday Images

BLUEBEAT added 13:18 - Apr 16

bit rude 2