Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Przybek Returns From Chesterfield Loan
Friday, 16th Apr 2021 13:14

Town keeper Adam Przybek, who was recently told he would not be offered new terms by the Blues, has returned to Portman Road after his loan at Chesterfield was cut short.

The Wales U21 international joined the Spireites in January but has made only three starts for the Vanarama National League side.

“He has gone back,” Chesterfield manager James Rowe told the Derbyshire Times. “I keep reiterating we need the right personnel for the culture I am trying to build here and he did not fit into that.”

Przybek, who moved to Portman Road after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2019 following a trial, made one first-team appearance for Town, in the Leasing.com Trophy tie at Peterborough last season in which he saw the Blues to a penalty shoot-out victory.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



BLUEBEAT added 13:18 - Apr 16
bit rude
2

borge added 13:42 - Apr 16
James Rowe is a very good up and coming manager and I think given his links with the club, could be a future Town manager. Fully trust what he is saying here.....albeit whether or not he would have fitted into the culture he is trying to create when he was younger is open to question!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 278 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021