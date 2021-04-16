U18s Host Coventry

Friday, 16th Apr 2021 16:21 Town’s U18s are in action against Coventry City at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon as they seek to close the gap between themselves and leaders Charlton at the top of the Professional Development League Two South table. Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell’s side, who won 3-2 at Wigan on Wednesday, currently sit second, four points behind the Addicks. The young Blues will also discover who they will play at home in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final on Saturday afternoon with Sheffield United hosting Bristol City at Bramall Lane in their fifth round tie. The quarter-final tie must be played before Saturday 1st May. Town, who won the Youth Cup in 1973, 1975 and 2005, beat Middlesbrough 1-0 away in their fifth round tie last week, defender Albie Armin scoring the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Photo: Matchday Images



CavendishBlue added 16:28 - Apr 16

Am I missing something or have Coventry been relegated already from the league table? 0

