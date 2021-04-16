Town Extend Season Ticket Credit Refund Option Cut-Off

Friday, 16th Apr 2021 19:29

Town have extended the date for using the online credit option given as a refund to some season ticket holders following the early end to 2019/20.

Among the options offered to season ticket holders after last season was curtailed due to the pandemic was online credit to the value of six matches.

Originally the end of 2020/21 was the cut-off for its use but the deadline has now been extended to December 31st this year.

The credit can be used for any ticketing product from https://tickets.itfc.co.uk, including season tickets, home match tickets, memberships and events.

Town say they will announce refund options for season ticket holders for 2020/21 and season ticket prices for 2021/22 by Friday 30th April at the latest.





Photo: Action Images