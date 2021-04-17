Five Changes as Vincent-Young Returns and Chambers Drops to Bench
Saturday, 17th Apr 2021 12:05
Kane Vincent-Young, Mark McGuinness, Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop and Keanan Bennetts return to the Town line-up at Charlton with club captain Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, Aaron Drinan, Alan Judge, who has played his last game for the club for contractual reasons, and the suspended Josh Harrop dropping out.
Vincent-Young is at right-back of a back four as the Blues appear to be switching back to 4-2-3-1. McGuinness joins Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence in a first-time partnership under new manager Paul Cook with Stephen Ward skippering at left-back.
In midfield Dozzell joins Flynn Downes in the centre with Bennetts and Gwion Edwards the widemen with Teddy Bishop ahead of them behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood.
Chambers is among the subs for the third time this season, only the sixth time in the league since joining Town in the summer of 2012. Nsiala and Drinan miss out on places in the 18.
Charlton manager Nigel Adkins, in charge of his new club at the Valley for the first time, makes one change from the team which won 2-1 Sunderland last weekend with Liam Millar replacing the injured Ian Maatsen in a 4-3-3 system.
Charlton: Amos, Purrington, Pearce (c), Jaiyesimi, Forster-Caskey, Stockley, Gilbey, Pratley, Matthews, Inniss, Millar. Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Gunter, Oshilaja, Famewo, Shinnie, Watson, Schwartz.
Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (c), Downes, Dozzell, Bennetts, Bishop, Edwards, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Kenlock, Skuse, Dobra, Sears, Jackson. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
