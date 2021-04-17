Five Changes as Vincent-Young Returns and Chambers Drops to Bench

Saturday, 17th Apr 2021 12:05 Kane Vincent-Young, Mark McGuinness, Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop and Keanan Bennetts return to the Town line-up at Charlton with club captain Luke Chambers, Toto Nsiala, Aaron Drinan, Alan Judge, who has played his last game for the club for contractual reasons, and the suspended Josh Harrop dropping out. Vincent-Young is at right-back of a back four as the Blues appear to be switching back to 4-2-3-1. McGuinness joins Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence in a first-time partnership under new manager Paul Cook with Stephen Ward skippering at left-back. In midfield Dozzell joins Flynn Downes in the centre with Bennetts and Gwion Edwards the widemen with Teddy Bishop ahead of them behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood. Chambers is among the subs for the third time this season, only the sixth time in the league since joining Town in the summer of 2012. Nsiala and Drinan miss out on places in the 18. Charlton manager Nigel Adkins, in charge of his new club at the Valley for the first time, makes one change from the team which won 2-1 Sunderland last weekend with Liam Millar replacing the injured Ian Maatsen in a 4-3-3 system. Charlton: Amos, Purrington, Pearce (c), Jaiyesimi, Forster-Caskey, Stockley, Gilbey, Pratley, Matthews, Inniss, Millar. Subs: Maynard-Brewer, Gunter, Oshilaja, Famewo, Shinnie, Watson, Schwartz. Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (c), Downes, Dozzell, Bennetts, Bishop, Edwards, Norwood. Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Kenlock, Skuse, Dobra, Sears, Jackson. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).

SheptonMalletBlue added 12:07 - Apr 17

Chambers dropped which is good news. Not sure about Ward over Kenlock though! 4

cat added 12:08 - Apr 17

Fantastic news, if Kenlock was in for Ward I’d say this would be the ultimate team imo. Great to see Cook backing his words up, onwards and upwards 3

WeWereZombies added 12:08 - Apr 17

Interesting that Norwood is a starter when some have suggested he is on his way... 0

blues1 added 12:11 - Apr 17

Wewerezombies. Ur right, some have been suggesting that, but hes still under contract, and if given decent service, will score goals. So unless a I'd comes in that the club deem suitable he wobt be going anywhere. 0

BettyBlue added 12:15 - Apr 17

Another Tinkerman. -1

mow_the_lawn added 12:16 - Apr 17

Interesting drop of Chambers to bring McGuiness back in. In terms of overall output, I don’t think there’s much difference between those 2 despite their very different style of play. I wonder if it’s to see how Woolfenden and KVY play without Chambers’ influence next to them (and the rest of the team) and gives them a chance to step up and show leadership rather than always being in Chambers’ shadow. Other than Ward though, this is a very quiet starting 11. 0

BettyBlue added 12:16 - Apr 17

A nothing bench to change things. -2

1987TractorBoy added 12:19 - Apr 17

@BettyBlue what do you want? He had to change it and get rid of some of the old, dross players. We all know this poor squad is on limited time.

Let's get behind a younger lineup today 0

dirtydingusmagee added 12:21 - Apr 17

Hope KVY gets through the game, i fear for him having had so much time out.

1

GatesPerm added 12:21 - Apr 17

I really don’t get this Kenlock thing.



I think his strength is in the opposition half and he can put in a half decent cross now and then but defensively he is naive and tends to get caught out of position. The priority for a full back particularly at this level is to be defensively strong.



Let’s face it, he has played under multiple managers now and has never made the position his own. I don’t believe all these mangers have got it wrong. 4

BromleyBloo added 12:25 - Apr 17

Ward and Gordon Bennetts...........??? 1

NITFC added 12:26 - Apr 17

Rather see Downes get the captaincy 0

tractorshark added 12:29 - Apr 17

Spot on GatesPerm. Kenlock is inconsistent and probably very lucky to still be at the club having never nailed down a starting spot. Yes he played well when he broke into the side a month or so ago but now he’s reverting to type. At the moment, he’s become a better player in many eyes because his competition is a 35 year old. Neither are the future. -1

Skip73 added 12:29 - Apr 17

Dozzell and Bishop again, oh dear 1

BromleyBloo added 12:59 - Apr 17

........and why not Hawkins, at least in the squad, especially as Norwood has just gone off again?!? 0

arc added 13:11 - Apr 17

I don't see the point of playing the loaners. Maybe PC has absolutely had it with Chambers and Nsiala and therefore needs to play McGuinness. But Bennetts over Dobra and Lankester (where is he?) makes no sense to me. 1

BlueRuin69 added 13:27 - Apr 17

Lankester injured 0

