U18s to Host Blades in Youth Cup

Saturday, 17th Apr 2021 18:40

Town’s U18s will play Sheffield United at home in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final, the Blades having beaten Bristol City 3-1 at home in their fifth round tie this evening.

The quarter-final tie, which will be at Portman Road, will be played on a date yet to be set before Saturday 1st May.

Town beat Middlesbrough 1-0 away in their fifth round tie last Saturday with defender Albie Armin netting the goal in the 84th minute.

The Blades, who like Town have a category two academy, are currently fourth in Professional Development League Two North.

Town have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Meanwhile, the Blues U18s, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, beat Coventry City 2-0 in Professional Development League Two South at Playford Road this morning with Ola Bello and Jesse Nwabueze on the scoresheet. The young Blues remain second in the table.





Photo: Action Images