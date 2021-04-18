Charlton Athletic 0-0 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Sunday, 18th Apr 2021 10:10 Highlights of yesterday's 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic via the club's YouTube channel.

Photo: Pagepix



Suffolkboy added 10:25 - Apr 18

Still looking pretty lacklustre , indecisive and slow in thought and deed ! Difficult to interpret PC’s reaction and any evidence of slight improvement ,but he’s closer to it than any of us ,so we ought to trust his judgement .

Absolutely no doubt the team need an injection of confidence and character , steel in their backbone and fire in their bellies — this highlight show is totally unattractive and dull !

You’ll need to show us all some near miracle, PC ,and tell us just how long you think it’ll take to bring shape and creative industry - and goals - to the motley crew !

RobsonWark added 10:42 - Apr 18

Highlights show how unfit Dozzell is and how uninterested he appears in the game. Dozzell has not got that winning mentality that a footballer needs. All these years spent coming through the academy and with his dad Jason helping him too and he is still no better than a Sunday league player. Another easy decision for Paul Cook to show the door too. 0

