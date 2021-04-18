Lambert: I Left the Club in a More Than Decent Place

Sunday, 18th Apr 2021 15:44 Former Town boss Paul Lambert says he left the Blues “in a more than decent place” and is now looking to the “next challenge” and doesn't rule out a move abroad. Lambert departed Portman Road at the end of February with a late run having seen the Blues to eighth, two points off the play-offs, putting a gloss on what overall had been under par campaign. “Being out of the game gives you time to think and reflect,” Lambert told the Sunday Herald. “It also gives you time to assess where you’re at, and to be ready for the next challenge. “I’ve only been out of football for six or seven weeks, and I’m feeling good. I’m positive about the future. “When I left Ipswich Town, we were just one point off the play-off places [sic]. We had just had good wins against Hull City, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers. So I left the club in a more than decent place. “But now I need to wait for an opening to get back in. I love the pressure of management. I love the ups and downs. I like the way management always has you working on the edge. “It’s much better to have highs, but you need to be able to deal with the lows, and learn from them. The lows definitely make you stronger.” He added: “But now it’s about what comes next. I have confidence in myself, and believe I’ll be ready for the next challenge. Lambert says that challenge might be a job abroad, following in the footsteps of another former Celtic man, David Moyes: “He took the decision to work in Spain after his time at Old Trafford, and you have to admire him for that. “I was in Germany as a player, and really enjoyed my time there. As I’ve said many times, it was an incredible experience. “I’ve yet to venture abroad as a manager, but it’s something I wouldn’t rule out. For example, I know the top three leagues in Germany are brilliant. “The quality of player is very high, and the crowds are amazing. It definitely has an appeal to work over there at some kind of level.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 15:47 - Apr 18

The man is deluded. 8

Esseeja added 15:49 - Apr 18

To be fair, when he said that the top management was rife after the Northampton result, he wasn't entirely wrong, but to think he left us in a better position is beyond delusional and if anyone decides to hire him, good luck to them because they'll suffer heavily especially when your assistant manager is Stuart Taylor. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 15:49 - Apr 18

18 days late for April fools Paul. 1

CavendishBlue added 15:51 - Apr 18

Dillusuonal muppet..... 0

Marinermagic added 15:52 - Apr 18

Best wishes Paul wherever you decide to go and thanks for your efforts with Town. It’s a shame that the idiots both of the local media including North Stander Terry Hunt ( North Stand my arse ) and the looney tunes of Blue Action attempted to hound you out. With as you suggested good guidance from above and a supportive structure who knows where we would be - certainly I am sure a better league position then we are now. Thanks again and good luck. -12

SpiritOfJohn added 15:53 - Apr 18

Next stop Malta. 0

Rimsy added 15:54 - Apr 18

Did he play in Germany? 5

TimmyH added 15:57 - Apr 18

The best thing PL did while here was saying there was something wrong in the running of the club and that was nothing to do with his job...which led to a catalyst of events that led to his departure and PC coming in. On the pitch he did sweet diddly squit on leaving the club in 'more than a decent place'...unfortunately you can't judge yourself on that Paul us the supporters can and you failed. 2

Juggsy added 15:58 - Apr 18

You left a stinking pile of crud Paul, as we are seeing now.



Pity the supporters of his next team in Luxembourg or wherever he ends up. 1

grow_our_own added 16:00 - Apr 18

In terms of points and form this season, he was better than Cook. Still deserved to go mind, but I'd have left Gill at least as caretaker given we experienced that rarest of things in the past 15 years: a string of great results. We were looking good for the playoffs. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 16:02 - Apr 18

Mariner magic, guessing you'd have preferred to have stuck with Evans too?! 🤔 0

slade1 added 16:03 - Apr 18

Good luck to Paul for whatever comes next.

He says he feels good, well so would I not having the idiots from blue action on my back. -5

RobITFC added 16:07 - Apr 18

And he continues to take the P*ss , good luck to him if he can convince another club to be their manager. -1

barrystedmunds added 16:11 - Apr 18

Did he not play at the very top level at home and abroad all his career🤔 0

MaySixth added 16:18 - Apr 18

Cheers Paul. You underperformed. 0

itfc1108 added 16:22 - Apr 18

Phil, I dare you to ask Paul Cook at tomorrow's press, what he thinks of what Lambert has left him to deal with! 2

Chris_Knights added 16:30 - Apr 18

Bad enough that Lambert said this.... even worse that he believes it!!! -1

trncbluearmy added 16:30 - Apr 18

must be pissed, did I miss relegation without a fight, stagnation and regression to a ordinary mid table 3rd div side

as the scum would say, job done agent lambert -1

trueblues78 added 16:41 - Apr 18

The man is a joke! 0

Dog added 16:43 - Apr 18

Looks like the americans have bought a pup. With the big six going off to form a super league, investment will dry up very quickly. 0

90z added 16:44 - Apr 18

What is he smoking ?! 0

mojo added 16:47 - Apr 18

I think part of the problem was that he was genuinely hard to understand when he spoke. It doesn't bode well in a foreign country. 1

grumpyoldman added 16:52 - Apr 18

Wow, an interview when he didn’t mention playing at the top level in Europe. Marinermagic I suggest you investigate fans of other clubs he managed, none have a good word to say about him, even Scum supporters realised he was very short of tactical ideas. 0

