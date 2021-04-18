Lambert: I Left the Club in a More Than Decent Place
Sunday, 18th Apr 2021 15:44
Former Town boss Paul Lambert says he left the Blues “in a more than decent place” and is now looking to the “next challenge” and doesn't rule out a move abroad.
Lambert departed Portman Road at the end of February with a late run having seen the Blues to eighth, two points off the play-offs, putting a gloss on what overall had been under par campaign.
“Being out of the game gives you time to think and reflect,” Lambert told the Sunday Herald. “It also gives you time to assess where you’re at, and to be ready for the next challenge.
“I’ve only been out of football for six or seven weeks, and I’m feeling good. I’m positive about the future.
“When I left Ipswich Town, we were just one point off the play-off places [sic]. We had just had good wins against Hull City, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers. So I left the club in a more than decent place.
“But now I need to wait for an opening to get back in. I love the pressure of management. I love the ups and downs. I like the way management always has you working on the edge.
“It’s much better to have highs, but you need to be able to deal with the lows, and learn from them. The lows definitely make you stronger.”
He added: “But now it’s about what comes next. I have confidence in myself, and believe I’ll be ready for the next challenge.
Lambert says that challenge might be a job abroad, following in the footsteps of another former Celtic man, David Moyes: “He took the decision to work in Spain after his time at Old Trafford, and you have to admire him for that.
“I was in Germany as a player, and really enjoyed my time there. As I’ve said many times, it was an incredible experience.
“I’ve yet to venture abroad as a manager, but it’s something I wouldn’t rule out. For example, I know the top three leagues in Germany are brilliant.
“The quality of player is very high, and the crowds are amazing. It definitely has an appeal to work over there at some kind of level.”
Photo: Matchday Images
