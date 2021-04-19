U23s Draw at Wigan

Monday, 19th Apr 2021 13:27 Town’s U23s were denied victory by a penalty three minutes into injury time as they drew 1-1 away against Wigan Athletic at Christopher Park this lunchtime, a very youthful Blues side - only Liam Gibbs and Tyreece Simpson having league experience - having gained the lead with 10 minutes left on the clock. Sub Alfie Cutbush (pictured) hit a free-kick which struck the woodwork and then the keeper before crossing the line. The Town youngsters, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are now eight points behind Professional Development League Two South leaders Bristol City, who have played a game fewer than the Blues. Town are four points ahead of third-placed Watford, the Hornets and the Blues having played the same number of fixtures, with the top two qualifying for the end-of-season play-offs. Again included in the Town side was young Needham Market midfielder Callum Page, who is continuing his lengthy trial. Town: White, Alexander, Andoh, Armin, Clements, Page, Healy, Gibbs, Crane, Ward, Simpson. Subs: Bort, Cutbush, Oppong, Bradshaw.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Upthetown1970 added 13:38 - Apr 19

Liam Gibbs should be with the first team. This lad creates and scores goals something we need. Perhaps its because he hasnt signed a new deal yet. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments