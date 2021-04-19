Werhun Set to Join Ashton at Town

Monday, 19th Apr 2021 14:03

Bristol City’s head of operations/club secretary Luke Werhun is reportedly set to leave the Robins to move to Town at the end of the season, TWTD having revealed in February that the Blues’ new owners wanted the 37-year-old to join his boss Mark Ashton at Portman Road.

Now, according to the Bristol Post, Werhun will indeed leave Ashton Gate in the summer to follow Ashton to Portman Road.

Last week, it was confirmed that CEO Ashton would leave the Robins on May 31st and start work in the same position at Portman Road the following day.

Werhun previously worked with Ashton and new Town chairman Mike O’Leary at Oxford United.

At Bristol City his role was to liaise with the EFL and other clubs dealing with the paperwork relating to transfer dealings as well as disciplinary administration.





Photo: Matchday Images