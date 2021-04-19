Judge: Not the Way I Wanted to End My Time at Town
Monday, 19th Apr 2021 14:24
Former Blues midfielder Alan Judge says it was only on Thursday morning that he was made aware of the contract situation which led to his shock departure later that day.
Judge, 32, had made 29 League One starts for the Blues this season with a 30th automatically triggering another year on his deal, something the club didn’t want to do.
“Now that I’ve had a few days to think and to just let things settle,” Judge wrote on Twitter. “With the last year that I’ve had, this is not the way I wanted to end my time at Ipswich Town but this is football.
“In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry. I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning, that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended.
“We both came to the agreement that there was no point in risking our position from both sides’ perspective.
“Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club.
We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk. We now await our next adventure wherever that may take us.”
In total, the Republic of Ireland international made 75 starts and 16 sub appearances for Town, scoring eight times, having signed for a nominal fee from Brentford in January 2019.
Speaking about Judge’s departure on Friday, manager Paul Cook said: “Alan will be moving on this summer with my best wishes. In my short time at the club, Alan was an absolute pleasure to work with, a pleasure.
“He's a very infectious young man and he loves his football, he's a very, very strong character and personality around the club. Going forward, I wish him well.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]