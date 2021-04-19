Judge: Not the Way I Wanted to End My Time at Town

Monday, 19th Apr 2021 14:24 Former Blues midfielder Alan Judge says it was only on Thursday morning that he was made aware of the contract situation which led to his shock departure later that day. Judge, 32, had made 29 League One starts for the Blues this season with a 30th automatically triggering another year on his deal, something the club didn’t want to do. “Now that I’ve had a few days to think and to just let things settle,” Judge wrote on Twitter. “With the last year that I’ve had, this is not the way I wanted to end my time at Ipswich Town but this is football. “In all honesty, nothing surprises me anymore in this industry. I was made aware of my contract situation on Thursday morning, that if I played one more game from the start my contract would be extended. “We both came to the agreement that there was no point in risking our position from both sides’ perspective. “Me and my family have built up a great life here and met some lovely people at Ipswich in and out of the club. We have thoroughly enjoyed living in Suffolk. We now await our next adventure wherever that may take us.” 👇 pic.twitter.com/V2S8wrCauB — alan judge (@10judgey) April 19, 2021 In total, the Republic of Ireland international made 75 starts and 16 sub appearances for Town, scoring eight times, having signed for a nominal fee from Brentford in January 2019. Speaking about Judge’s departure on Friday, manager Paul Cook said: “Alan will be moving on this summer with my best wishes. In my short time at the club, Alan was an absolute pleasure to work with, a pleasure. “He's a very infectious young man and he loves his football, he's a very, very strong character and personality around the club. Going forward, I wish him well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 14:46 - Apr 19

Clearly his age was a big factor in him leaving the club as there are far worse players than him at the club for example Andre Dozzell who has offered virtually nothing in terms of creating or scoring goals. Hope Judgey finds a club really soon and wish him and his family all the best for the future. 4

pennblue added 14:46 - Apr 19

Thank you Alan Judge for your efforts this season. For me, you have been our best performer this season. 1

itsonlyme added 14:51 - Apr 19

Should have been allowed one more season, if only to play mostly from the bench. The young guns would certainly have benefited. He was probably our best player this season, which I know, does not say much. 2

TractorFrog added 15:07 - Apr 19

Thank you Alan Judge, for a good spell at Ipswich Town. I wouldn't say he was our best player this season, but since the start of 2021 he has probably been our best attacking player. I wish him good luck for the future. 1

atty added 15:09 - Apr 19

Yep shame it had to happen that way particularly in view of the year has had but surprised he wasn’t aware of the contract situation. He would have signed! 0

brendenward35 added 15:19 - Apr 19

All the very best Allan, I know you had a few family issues and credit to you to still carry on playing football through those times. I'm sure you will find another club and do really well for yourself. Good luck and continue to enjoy your football.

0

victorywilhappen added 15:26 - Apr 19

So all the money his agent makes, he didn't give AJ a nudge and tell him this was coming up. At least ITFC 's legal desk are doing their job on keeping an eye on these details.

Not a nice way to leave any work place. Cheers for the work AJ. Good luck. 1

coolcat added 15:37 - Apr 19

Wishing Alan Judge and his family all the best for the future. Agree with above comment re the handling of his departure. He had to deal with some challenging family issues throughout this season. Can't have been easy during a pandemic 👍 0

have_a_word_with_him added 15:40 - Apr 19

Can't say I've ever seen a game during Judge's tenure where he was man of the match, for his reputation and supposed quality I definitely expected more from him in League 1 0

