EFL Slams European Super League Plans

Monday, 19th Apr 2021 15:48 The EFL has issued a statement condemning the breakaway European Super League (ESL) which Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have agreed to join along with six clubs from Spain and Italy. News of the ESL emerged yesterday with the clubs involved jointly issuing a statement confirming their plans last night. The proposals have been roundly condemned throughout football. The EFL statement reads: “The EFL stands with the Premier League, The FA, PFA, LMA, the FSA and colleagues across European professional football in condemnation of proposals which attack the foundation of open and fair competition upon which our game is built. “A strong pyramid based on promotion, relegation and ultimately European qualification, is fundamental to our game’s continued success. “The EFL opposes any reform that doesn’t support competition integrity or offer clubs the prospect of one day competing at the highest end of the game. “Collective reform efforts should be focused on creating conditions that foster long-term sustainability at all levels of the domestic football and remove the current, almost impossible financial pressures created as a result in the huge difference of revenues allocated to the Premier League in comparison to the Championship and Leagues One and Two. “The EFL has long stated that the economics and governance of the English pyramid should be reset and we remain committed to working with the Premier League, The FA and the game’s stakeholders to deliver that vision, so that English professional football can thrive in communities across the country for generations to come. “At its heart, football is a game for supporters and the widespread rejection of these proposals must be acknowledged. “EFL clubs are an integral part of the towns and cities from which they take their name and, in many, deliver the biggest single form of communal activity in their local area. The EFL’s collective response to the pandemic in the face of significant challenges highlights just how vital they are to the life of the nation and anything that fundamentally weakens that system must be resisted. “Having pioneered the world’s original League format in 1888, it is ironic that proposals which would serve to destroy the value of sporting merit were announced on the weekend of the League’s 133rd anniversary. “Across EFL competitions, any club can triumph over another and fans of all clubs regardless of size and status, must always be afforded the hope that successes on the pitch will be rewarded. “The Championship is one of Europe’s most prominent divisions and the gateway to England’s top tier. “The introduction of a predominantly closed European competition at the elite end kills a part of the game and the League system we established over a century ago. “Similarly, the rejection of these proposals, does not represent an endorsement for UEFA’s own proposed reforms, which themselves represent a significant challenge to English football’s domestic programme. “Under both proposals, the EFL has concerns about the future of the League Cup which provides vital income to EFL clubs, is the breeding ground for stars of the future and provides the top and bottom of the English pyramid the opportunity to win the first major trophy of the season. “The EFL will continue to work with colleagues across the game at home and abroad, to defend our national game, protect our members and ensure that fans continue to have a healthy, vibrant and enduring pyramid system that they can continue to be proud of.”

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Europablue added 16:25 - Apr 19

Hopefully this gets the government to act to legislate to make all clubs partly fan-owned like in Germany. Why we have allowed Americans to buy out our culture going back generations, I will never know. It's not that all American owners are bad, but they need to respect and understand why are league system is the best in the world. 2

KernewekBlue added 16:28 - Apr 19

What a greedy, shambolic bunch of £$%^&*'s!



I don't know if Countdown's Susie Dent is reacting to this news by posting this "Word of the Day" on Facebook today but this came up in my news feed...



'ingordigiousness': extreme greed; an insatiable desire for wealth at any cost.



Just about sums up the people involved in this proposed new set-up. 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:55 - Apr 19

The gulf between these business operations and the "average" fan is wider than a trip to Mars. Liverpool, the "Peoples' Club"? Give me a break! I wonder how PC feels about this? Personally, I'd let them go their own way and make sure that they left the PL and that none of their players could play for their countries. Freeze them out and the rest of us will get on with the ups and downs of promotion and relegation that give every team at least a chance of exciting (or depressing) their fans. You won't be missed! 1

Northstandveteran added 16:59 - Apr 19

I'd say



"Go for it!"



However, these teams must be banned from all domestic competitions and if they want to return when their fans, who are clearly against this don't attend, enter English football again in the 4th division.



Sky have already made the premier league exclusive, so perhaps a shake up of our leagues, including an increase of teams in the top flight might benefit every team outside of the 'Big Six'



The F.A and League cups may even become competitive, exciting and respected once more.



0

Danishtractor added 17:10 - Apr 19

What is a club in any case? Not the buildings or the directors or the people who are paid to represent it. It’s not the television contracts, get-out clauses, marketing departments or executive boxes. It’s the noise, the passion, the feeling of belonging, the pride in your city. It’s a small boy clambering up stadium steps for the very first time, gripping his father’s hand, gawping at that hallowed stretch of turf beneath him and, without being able to do a thing about it, falling in love. 0

SpiritOfJohn added 17:11 - Apr 19

This could be the biggest own goal in history. No consultation with fans, no consideration for tradition or fair play. The reputation of these famous clubs now lies in tatters for the sake of the multi millionaires who want to stick their heads ever deeper into the trough. I hope they drown in their own greed. 0

Danishtractor added 17:11 - Apr 19

Sir Bobby Robson 0

Michael101 added 17:14 - Apr 19

New headline Ipswich go to Northampton looking to SCORE A GOAL. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments