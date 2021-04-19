New Owners Guests at Supporters Club Committee Meeting

Monday, 19th Apr 2021 17:48 New chairman Mike O’Leary and Brett Johnson from the Three Lions element of the Blues’ new Gamechanger 20 ownership will meet the Supporters Club committee for the first time this evening. The Supporters Club committee, hold a meeting every month and O’Leary and Johnson will be special guests at today's over Zoom. In November, the Supporters Club committee hit out at what they termed the club's “seeming stagnation” under Marcus Evans's ownership.

Photos: TWTD/ITFC



Farmerpiles added 18:10 - Apr 19

Excellent, more in a few weeks from our new owners dialogue wise then 13 years under ME. Long may it continue. 0

trncbluearmy added 18:11 - Apr 19

There's a supporters club?!



They would learn a lot more by meeting Blue Action -2

bluesince76 added 18:38 - Apr 19

A breath of fresh air. 0

