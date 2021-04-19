Bakay: European Super League Driven By Greed

Monday, 19th Apr 2021 18:32 New Blues co-owner Berke Bakay has hit out at the planned European Super League, which he says is driven by greed. Istanbul-born Bakay, 42, is one of the Three Lions, along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20, the Blues’ new ownership, and who are also co-chairmen of USL side Phoenix Rising. “I am being asked a lot about my thoughts on the creation of the Super League,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is a massive disservice to global fans of football and it is driven by greed. “If it goes through as planned (which I do not believe it will) it will cause significant damage to the beautiful game. “I think the founding members are underestimating the power of their own fan base of football and the power of UEFA and FIFA. “Competition integrity is the cornerstone of football and eliminating consequences of relegation and promotion will be one of the worst outcomes for the fans and for football itself. “Plus, who wants to see the same teams playing over and over again? Total nonsense! Football clubs belong to the fans and I am hopeful that the global fanbase will hold these clubs accountable!” #nosuperleague pic.twitter.com/hZC2zfMdq3— Berke Bakay (@berkebakay) April 19, 2021

Photos: Matchday Images/Phoenix Rising



BryanPlug added 18:33 - Apr 19

See. Twitter isn’t all rubbish. 0

bluesince76 added 18:36 - Apr 19

Here here. 0

Europablue added 18:38 - Apr 19

At least their business interests align with our interests, for now 0

trncbluearmy added 18:44 - Apr 19

The whole thing is dependent on tv revenue, surely even new age soccer consumer will get fed up with just watching the same clubs play each other



after saying that seeing the big 5 and spurs sod of has it's appeal 0

