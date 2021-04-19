Bakay: European Super League Driven By Greed
Monday, 19th Apr 2021 18:32
New Blues co-owner Berke Bakay has hit out at the planned European Super League, which he says is driven by greed.
Istanbul-born Bakay, 42, is one of the Three Lions, along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20, the Blues’ new ownership, and who are also co-chairmen of USL side Phoenix Rising.
“I am being asked a lot about my thoughts on the creation of the Super League,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is a massive disservice to global fans of football and it is driven by greed.
“If it goes through as planned (which I do not believe it will) it will cause significant damage to the beautiful game.
“I think the founding members are underestimating the power of their own fan base of football and the power of UEFA and FIFA.
“Competition integrity is the cornerstone of football and eliminating consequences of relegation and promotion will be one of the worst outcomes for the fans and for football itself.
“Plus, who wants to see the same teams playing over and over again? Total nonsense! Football clubs belong to the fans and I am hopeful that the global fanbase will hold these clubs accountable!”
