Supporters Club: New Owners Enthusiastic, Up For the Challenge and Extremely Positive



New Blues chairman Mike O’Leary and Brett Johnson from the Three Lions were the guests at a Supporters Club committee meeting last night which their chairman Mark Ramsay says was “open, friendly and informative” with subjects including player recruitment, stadium development, sponsorship and season tickets among those discussed. Outlining what was talked about, Ramsay said: “Last night Brett Johnson and Mike O’Leary joined the official Supporters Club at our regular monthly Zoom meeting for about an hour to share with us the vision for the future and the way forward for our football club. We also had the opportunity to ask questions on behalf of all supporters. “The dialogue was open, friendly and informative. It is evident that their passion for our football club is as strong as ours. “Behind the scenes they are already hard at work planning changes both on and off the field. We asked for reassurances on a range of topics. “We discussed the stadium at Portman Road. We are staying here and improvements will be made and given time the Cobbold Stand may be replaced. “On player recruitment, meetings are already under way, with a longer meeting with Paul Cook planned for later this week. Supporting the team and Cook is the main priority. “Club sponsorship. With our current agreement [with Magical Vegas] due to expire we asked if a new sponsor was coming in. We were told talks have taken place and an announcement will be made shortly. “Club colours. Many will remember what happened at Cardiff when they came under new ownership, so we sought assurances that our new kit will be blue, and it will be. In fact our new owners have already been buying merchandise at our club shop. “On season tickets, announcements will be made by a week on Friday, but plans are in place and I am assured supporters will not be disappointed. They realise that supporters are the lifeblood of the club. “We now have open lines of communication with all at the club from the owners down. They are approachable on all matters, want to keep open lines of dialogue, they are enthusiastic, up for the challenge and extremely positive. The excitement is just beginning. “We the Supporters of Ipswich Town Football Club have been through a lot in the last few years, but we now have a great opportunity, led by new owners. “Let us reward their support by supporting them. A new era has begun, as always we are ‘better together’.” The comments are in stark contrast to the frustrations the Supporters Club expressed in November when they hit out at the “seeming stagnation” of the Blues under Marcus Evans's ownership.

Photos: Contributed/TWTD/ITFC



blues1 added 11:00 - Apr 20

That's great to hear, but also doesnt surprise me. Ever since their 1st press conference I was convinced they are the right people to take our club forwards. Let's listen to them tho, and just cut out the negativity for the rest of this season, regardless of performances and results. Think we all know, almost certainly, little is likely to change in these final 5 games. But let's just get behind them whatever our personal opinions of certain players are. It's clear there is gonna be a massive overhaul of the squad in the summer, so let's all just look forwards to that. And hopefully to the end of years of stagnation. Lets make no mistake tho! If anyone thinks it's just gonna gel just like that, and we're gonna start next season on fire? It may, or may not happen. Could take a while for that to happen. I m confident it will tho, and fully expect us to be challenging by the end of next season. Let's also remember tho, that the more we spend in the summer, the more teams will want to beat us. So it certainly wont be easy. 5

SouperJim added 11:13 - Apr 20

Hoping we see meaningful engagement with the fans as soon as it's realistic to do so. Let's be honest, if the club served up a turd sandwich the official supporters club would swallow it. We need groups like Blue Action to keep the owners accountable. 1

ArnieM added 11:16 - Apr 20

Agree with all of the above. However I would add , that American business does not suffer fools easily and will demand results . Its in their make up. Second is not an option. And American business is driven and hard working so that ethos will fit hand in glove with our current manager .



Its a new era guys , We have to embrace change and go with it .



COYB's 2

Edmundo added 11:18 - Apr 20

Looking forward to seeing the season ticket prices: pitched correctly, we could see the unthinkable: more season tickets sold than the last 2 years.

One thing is sure too: we will be listened to far more than the last 13 years. 2

Europablue added 11:22 - Apr 20

I am convinced that they know what they are doing, and that is a double-edged sword. We have stability for the short to mid-term, but if they are successful they will be looking to sell us off so we will be on the look out for a new owner again and changing ownership is always dangerous.

The good thing about our ownership is that they have a cultural understanding and respect for our sporting traditions, and they don't want to Americanize us, just make us more sucessful and profitable. 0

90z added 11:29 - Apr 20

I truly believe these are the right owners for our club. They have engaged more already than what Marcus Evans ever did in his 13years! Also would anyone elaborate on the Cobbold stand being replaced? As in modernised? 0

Michael101 added 11:30 - Apr 20

Owners talking to supporters,that has not happened at ipswich for a very long time ,roll on Next season with a new look team no mor e Hong Kong fluey (hopefully) 0

