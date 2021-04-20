Supporters Club: New Owners Enthusiastic, Up For the Challenge and Extremely Positive
Tuesday, 20th Apr 2021 10:37
New Blues chairman Mike O’Leary and Brett Johnson from the Three Lions were the guests at a Supporters Club committee meeting last night which their chairman Mark Ramsay says was “open, friendly and informative” with subjects including player recruitment, stadium development, sponsorship and season tickets among those discussed.
Outlining what was talked about, Ramsay said: “Last night Brett Johnson and Mike O’Leary joined the official Supporters Club at our regular monthly Zoom meeting for about an hour to share with us the vision for the future and the way forward for our football club. We also had the opportunity to ask questions on behalf of all supporters.
“The dialogue was open, friendly and informative. It is evident that their passion for our football club is as strong as ours.
“Behind the scenes they are already hard at work planning changes both on and off the field. We asked for reassurances on a range of topics.
“We discussed the stadium at Portman Road. We are staying here and improvements will be made and given time the Cobbold Stand may be replaced.
“On player recruitment, meetings are already under way, with a longer meeting with Paul Cook planned for later this week. Supporting the team and Cook is the main priority.
“Club sponsorship. With our current agreement [with Magical Vegas] due to expire we asked if a new sponsor was coming in. We were told talks have taken place and an announcement will be made shortly.
“Club colours. Many will remember what happened at Cardiff when they came under new ownership, so we sought assurances that our new kit will be blue, and it will be. In fact our new owners have already been buying merchandise at our club shop.
“On season tickets, announcements will be made by a week on Friday, but plans are in place and I am assured supporters will not be disappointed. They realise that supporters are the lifeblood of the club.
“We now have open lines of communication with all at the club from the owners down. They are approachable on all matters, want to keep open lines of dialogue, they are enthusiastic, up for the challenge and extremely positive. The excitement is just beginning.
“We the Supporters of Ipswich Town Football Club have been through a lot in the last few years, but we now have a great opportunity, led by new owners.
“Let us reward their support by supporting them. A new era has begun, as always we are ‘better together’.”
The comments are in stark contrast to the frustrations the Supporters Club expressed in November when they hit out at the “seeming stagnation” of the Blues under Marcus Evans's ownership.
