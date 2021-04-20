New Gamechanger Shares Relate to Logistics of Takeover

Tuesday, 20th Apr 2021 13:43 New shares issued by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, the new owners of the Blues, are understood to relate the logistics of the takeover which they completed earlier this month. Earlier this afternoon, football finance expert Kieran Maguire tweeted that Gamechanger 20 has issued more than £18 million in new shares which we understand relate to the takeover itself rather than any plans going forward. Maguire subsequently speculated that the money could be used to pay some of former owner Marcus Evans’s loans. Loans to Evans, who has a five per cent stake in Gamechanger, made up much of the pre-takeover debt of around £100 million. As part of the £40 million deal concluded earlier this month, Town are debt free aside from around £400,000 owed in loan notes taken out with well-heeled fans in the period after administration in 2003. Ipswich Town new owners GameChanger 20 Ltd issue over £18 million of new shares. #ITFC pic.twitter.com/TMoi5YNveZ — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2021 It’s money which will be used probably to pay ME some of his loans. — PriceOfFootball (@KieranMaguire) April 20, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



arc added 13:54 - Apr 20

So, sorry, someone explain this to me. What percentage of the company are they selling and to whom? 0

blues1 added 14:19 - Apr 20

Arc. They're not selling any part of the club. Read the story. It's a share issue paying Evan's back part of what hes owed. Clearly states that in the story. 0

