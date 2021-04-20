Jackson and Sears Start at Northampton

Tuesday, 20th Apr 2021 18:29 Kayden Jackson and Freddie Sears come into an otherwise unchanged Town team facing Northampton at Sixfields. Jackson replaces James Norwood, who suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury at Charlton on Saturday, while Sears is in for Teddy Bishop, who also drops out of the 18 due to illness. The former West Ham man looks set to start in behind Jackson, who will be the main striker. Northampton: Mitchell, Horsfall, Hoskins, Watson, Jones, Kioso, McWilliams, Morris, Mills (c), Jones, Chukwuemeka. Subs: Harriman, Bolger, Korboa, Miller, Rose, Woods, Marshall. Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (c), Downes, Dozzell, Bennetts, Sears, Edwards, Jackson. Subs: Cornell, Chambers, Kenlock, Skuse, Dobra, Drinan, Hawkins. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



Vancouver_Blue added 18:32 - Apr 20

Let's hope Freddie makes up for those misses last week 3

Edmundo added 18:33 - Apr 20

Strange old line up. Best of a bad bunch I guess. This season can't end soon enough. 2

braveblue added 18:36 - Apr 20

Sears!!!!! It does make you wonder about Cook. 0

ImAbeliever added 18:37 - Apr 20

This could work 🤞🏻Freddie had a couple of near misses against MK Dons, which was more than most. 1

itsonlyme added 18:37 - Apr 20

Where is our next goal coming from??????? 0

Ebantiass added 18:37 - Apr 20

No goals i fear,should be used to it by now but we live in hope. I feel for Cook i really do. It will take ages to get his type of players in but if hes given time and money he could really work wonders. The whole ethos of the club stinks and needs to change . 2

brassy added 18:39 - Apr 20

braveblue maybe putting them in the shop window coyb. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:39 - Apr 20

Fair enough for Cook to want to take a look at Freddie in live combat. I'd rather these last few games were used for Cook's end if season stock take rhan clinging on to forlorn play off hopes. -1

therein61 added 18:39 - Apr 20

3 points please you boys in blue just get stuck in!!!!! 0

runningout added 18:41 - Apr 20

Well if we score, players will go into shock mode. Then blow it!! Like all teams Northampton will be up for it, more so as they are struggling a bit 0

MickMillsTash added 18:41 - Apr 20

Is sears in the number 10 role ?

Sears is possibly only effective in a 4-5-4 formation 0

Sixto6 added 18:41 - Apr 20

Sad season stat - James Norwood is the only player in our squad to have more goals than yellow/red cards ! 2

chepstowblue added 18:49 - Apr 20

Can't see an end to the goal drought with this line up. A 1-0 reversal seems likely. 1

TimmyH added 18:55 - Apr 20

Seriously Freddy has had enough chances to show he's passed it and gets another start! not much can be said about Jackson or Bennetts either... 0

terryf added 18:57 - Apr 20

totally agree brave blue....Sears....how many times is he going to be in the last chance saloon???? I think I'll save my tenner!!!! 2

Skip73 added 19:06 - Apr 20

Oh well, theres always Saturday to break the goal drought. 0

Suffolkboy added 19:09 - Apr 20

Are we all totally devoid of hope ,faith and the true wish to still support ITFC ? Looks like many jumping on the gloomsters bandwagon !

Without belief , encouragement and loyal support no team will perform with confidence ,or any flair .

We surely need as many of our lads as possible to show even a glimmer of those properties ,let us hope they can and will give us cause for celebration .

COYB 0

