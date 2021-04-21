EFL Welcomes European Super League Withdrawals and Calls For Change to Wealth Distribution

Wednesday, 21st Apr 2021 11:53 The EFL has welcomed the news that Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have withdrawn from the proposed European Super League and has called for “much-needed change to the distribution of wealth in our domestic leagues”. The plans for the breakaway league gradually broke down over the course of yesterday evening following widespread condemnation after they emerged on Sunday. The statement reads: “The EFL welcomes the decision made by six English Premier League teams to withdraw intentions to join a European Super League. “With widespread opposition met at home and abroad, including from the EFL, these divisive proposals threatened the sporting principles of the football pyramid that our founding members pioneered over a century ago. “Across the globe, people in and outside of the game spoke up when it counted. The EFL is heartened by the response and remain proud to be part of a unified footballing system that promotes open competition, gives everybody a chance to dream and continues to inspire generations of young people in the communities from where our clubs take their name. “The message is clear that the pyramid must be protected above all. The European Super League failed in part due to a model of distorted and unfair financial distributions, a criticism that can also be levelled at the current financial model in our own domestic game. “The EFL hopes the same enthusiasm can be immediately directed to achieve appropriate and much-needed change to the distribution of wealth in our domestic leagues, and we will work with all parties to push for this reform. “By resetting economically, we can support all clubs in achieving a sustainable future, promoting the principles that so many have fought for. “Reforms must also consider UEFA’s own Champions League restructuring which pose an existential threat to our competitions, including the League Cup, which provides vital income to EFL clubs and is the breeding ground for stars of the future. “The EFL will embrace the Government’s fan-led review and confirm we will contribute fully to help shape any decisions taken and ensure they are made in the best interests of supporters and the clubs that we represent.”

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



wkj added 11:58 - Apr 21

Nice try EFL, but the Premier League is probably laughing at you right now. 0

Karlosfandangal added 12:01 - Apr 21

Champions league was again to generate money for the rich.

Ipswich won on home and away not by having a league and then another league before a knock out games 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments