Not Just a Quiz Book

Town fan Steven End says his new publication, Football for Brains, is more than just a quiz book.

“Football for Brains is the perfect gift for any football-mad fan, young or old,” he said.

“It is not just a quiz book, it also has a little bit for everyone, articles on collecting cards and stickers, a diary of a memorabilia collector, football programme reviews, eBay news and views before and during lockdown and football in lockdown as well as around 740 teasing football questions.

“A donation from the sale of each book goes to the SCORES project which is studying links between dementia in footballers and head injuries.”

Contact Steven via email at footballforbrains21@gmail.com to request a copy. The book is priced £5.99 plus £2 postage. Alternatively it can also be purchased on eBay.





Photo: Contributed