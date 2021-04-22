Barron Targeted to Head Town's Recruitment

Thursday, 22nd Apr 2021 13:06 TWTD understands Town are targeting former left-back Scott Barron to return to Portman Road as the club’s new head of recruitment. Barron, 35, came through the club’s academy ranks and made 16 senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, while also spending time on loan at Wrexham during his time as a player with Town. Preston-born Barron moved on to Millwall in June 2007 and was with the Lions for five years making more than 100 appearances - among them the 2010 League One play-off final victory - before joining Brentford in 2012 where he spent a two-year injury-hit spell, a hip problem eventually ending his career. Since retiring in 2014, Barron has run sports management company Refuel Performance Management with his former Bees team-mate Richard Lee. Barron spoke about that role and his career in an interview with TWTD in 2015. The Blues new owners are expected to make a number of new off-field appointments in the months to come in addition to the expected major changes to the playing personnel. The new head of recruitment will work closely with incoming CEO Mark Ashton, who will begin his job at Town on June 1st, who has been heavily involved in recruitment at his current club Bristol City, as well as manager Paul Cook. Dave Bowman has effectively been Town’s chief scout since 2012, although under the job title director of football, but appears likely to depart and join former Blues boss Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City, having also worked with him at Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and with the Republic of Ireland.

Photos: Reuters/Contributed



Sir_Bob added 13:19 - Apr 22

Be a shame to see Dave Bowman leave his role of chief scout, we've been thriving under his scouting system. (One man and his dog) 1

Suffolkboy added 13:20 - Apr 22

Do let’s get everything done with good grace and professional objectivity : positivity is the key word — we do not want change for change sake !

COYB 1

johnwarksshorts added 13:23 - Apr 22

Decent left back, Striker and a big strong midfielder and 2 proper centre backs, new goal keeper. Keep Downes, KVY, Dobra, Norwood (only if he keeps fit) possibly Edwards the rest can go. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:27 - Apr 22

Cardiff fans must be excited at the prospect of signing players on the back of them being quote good on football manager. 1

Monkey_Blue added 13:36 - Apr 22

Sir-Bob how can you say this and know who bowman has recommended? I know for a fact Keane ignored the scouting team during his reign. We did ok under MM transfer wise and who doesn’t think the league one/two dross we signed was entirely down to Hurst? If we sign a player 9 times out of 10 it’s rubber stamped by the manager. 1

OwainG1992 added 13:46 - Apr 22

Sounds promising. 1

BromleyBloo added 13:53 - Apr 22

Good to see and one of our own and the general approach so far seems to confirm PL’s view of the club not having anything like the necessary infrastructure under Evans dismal ownership reign. Have to say I feel some, limited sympathy for Lambert - he may have lost the plot on some occasions in his dialogue with the media and the fans, but ultimately he only got terminated when he stood up and told Evans some home truths. More than Mick Mc did who kept taking the pieces of silver right to the end and chose continuing to back Evans in all things against the fans...................... 0

