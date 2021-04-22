Barron Targeted to Head Town's Recruitment
Thursday, 22nd Apr 2021 13:06
TWTD understands Town are targeting former left-back Scott Barron to return to Portman Road as the club’s new head of recruitment.
Barron, 35, came through the club’s academy ranks and made 16 senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, while also spending time on loan at Wrexham during his time as a player with Town.
Preston-born Barron moved on to Millwall in June 2007 and was with the Lions for five years making more than 100 appearances - among them the 2010 League One play-off final victory - before joining Brentford in 2012 where he spent a two-year injury-hit spell, a hip problem eventually ending his career.
Since retiring in 2014, Barron has run sports management company Refuel Performance Management with his former Bees team-mate Richard Lee. Barron spoke about that role and his career in an interview with TWTD in 2015.
The Blues new owners are expected to make a number of new off-field appointments in the months to come in addition to the expected major changes to the playing personnel.
The new head of recruitment will work closely with incoming CEO Mark Ashton, who will begin his job at Town on June 1st, who has been heavily involved in recruitment at his current club Bristol City, as well as manager Paul Cook.
Dave Bowman has effectively been Town’s chief scout since 2012, although under the job title director of football, but appears likely to depart and join former Blues boss Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City, having also worked with him at Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and with the Republic of Ireland.
Photos: Reuters/Contributed
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]