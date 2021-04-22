New Owner's Review Gives Town Book Boost

Thursday, 22nd Apr 2021 14:40 Town fan Graeme Brooke’s 2014 book about his years following the Blues, Adventures of a Tractor Boy, has received a sales boost after receiving a positive review from new Town co-owner Brett Johnson. Johnson, one of the Three Lions who have a five per cent stake in Town’s new owners Gamechanger 20, recently read the book and added his review to Amazon. As a result, Adventures of a Tractor Boy jumped from 5,000 to 18 in Amazon’s list of bestselling football books, just one place off its top showing when it was first published in 2014. “It is the tales of me following Ipswich Town and the obsession of doing so and all of the insane and utterly mad stories associated with it,” Graeme explained at the time of publication. “It is loosely based on Nick Hornby's Fever Pitch. You do not have to be a football supporter to enjoy it, the stories are all humorous and relate to anyone with an obsession.” So greatly humbled to have just received review of my book from @bmjcrew28 one of my gt clubs new owners. Pls RT & if not got a copy buy one as all profits to Colchester Special Care Baby Unit. https://t.co/EU1ntb5X19. & follow Amazon link @IpswichTown @berkebakay @marksteed09 pic.twitter.com/NfdtYVWlG6— Graeme Brooke (@Advoftractorboy) April 18, 2021 Regarding its current revival, Graeme joked: “It's nice to see something Ipswich-related shooting up tables.” One hundred per cent of the profits from the book continue to be donated to the Special Care Baby Unit at Colchester Hospital. To read more about the book on the Adventures of a Tractor Boy website, while you can buy a copy from Amazon here.

