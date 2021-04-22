Bakay: Heritage, Fanbase and Opportunity the Attraction of Town

Thursday, 22nd Apr 2021 18:50 New Blues co-owner Berke Bakay says the club’s heritage, fanbase and the opportunity at Portman Road were what attracted him to Town. Istanbul-born Bakay, 42, is one of the Three Lions, along with Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20, the Blues’ new ownership, and who are also co-chairmen of USL side Phoenix Rising. “This has been a really exciting journey,” Berke said in an interview with iFollow Ipswich. “I'm a massive football fan and I have been since I was a little kid and I know a lot about the history of Ipswich. “It's so humbling to receive a warm welcome from the fans, and to be honest it has been overwhelming because I have received so many messages on platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn. They've been brilliant. “I've been asked the question 'why Ipswich?' and what I loved about the club is the heritage, the fanbase, but also the opportunity. “I'm looking forward to working with the manager and other staff at the club. We want to get out of this division as soon as possible and then go from there.”

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WonTheCupin78 added 19:55 - Apr 22

Good to hear so much positivity from the new owners...now we just need a new set of players!

1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments