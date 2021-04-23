Cook: I'll Be Working With New Personnel and New Staff Going Forward

Friday, 23rd Apr 2021 10:34 Manager Paul Cook gave no hint of his assistant manager plans at this morning’s press conference, his Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan sidekick Leam Richardson having been named the Latics’ permanent boss earlier in the week, while other members of his DW Stadium backroom team are also in new jobs. Asked whether he was disappointed that Richardson wouldn’t be joining him at Portman Road, Cook said: “Again it's football, guys, isn't it? It's football and it's circumstances, and it's all of the above. No one could have predicted the outcome of Wigan's scenario coming off the last 12 months. “We had staff there like Anthony Barry, who is now Chelsea's first-team coach, Nick Colgan, who is now Notts Forest's goalkeeping coach, [physio] Andrew Procter, who's at Blackburn, [another physio] Nick Meace who's at Stoke, and the list goes on. “And all it shows to me is how lucky and privileged I was to have such good staff working for me. “That cycle for me has gone on at every club since I started in Sligo into Chesterfield into Portsmouth into Wigan, and it'll go on. “The most important thing for Paul Cook is my burning desire and ambition to be successful and win football games. Unfortunately, those staff have moved on and all with my blessing. “Absolutely when you're out of work, it's a tough time for everyone. Paul Cook didn't know when he'd come back into work. I can't ask lads to sit at home and wait for me to make a decision. People have families, players out of contract have families. “Nowadays, especially with what goes on in the world, it's tough out there for people. I consider myself to be in a very privileged position. I'm the football manager of a great club, and that behind the scenes will change for me. “I'll be working with new personnel and new staff going forward but as long as the staff have the same hunger and desire to be successful and enthusiasm which is huge in football, too many people talk a good game and don't produce. A bit like myself for Ipswich at the minute. And everything will be fine at the club.” Currently on Cook’s Town staff are Gary Roberts, who he brought in as first-team coach, along with Matt Gill, who remains from the previous management in the same role. Goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker moved on last week and will need to be replaced in the summer. Blues U23s coach Kieron Dyer has played an increasing part with the senior side since Cook took over, the new manager having been impressed by the former England international's coaching abilities and he may well be in contention for the assistant’s position. As reported earlier in the month, former Town central defender John McGreal, who played alongside Cook at Tranmere, is a potential candidate and has been at the club on a number of occasions since Cook took over, although we understand the former Colchester boss may not be in the running as he is keen on a management job of his own rather than an assistant's position. Ex-Blues forward Noel Hunt is believed to have been under consideration for a role at Portman Road by Cook, who he played for at Portsmouth and Wigan, ahead of his appointment having previously worked as an assistant manager at Swindon. The Irishman was at Tuesday’s game at Northampton, presumably scouting on behalf of another club. Quizzed on where he is in his search for an assistant, Cook wouldn’t be drawn: “Again, guys, we're at the stage with the club where, as you can imagine, everyone is jittery. It's not a good time. All our plans are jittery. Our results are not good enough. “I can't remember ever in my career losing games like I'm losing ever. So you can imagine the hurt I feel and the pain I'm feeling. “Not towards the players, towards myself. I should be doing better. First of all, Paul Cook should be doing better. Not making excuses on staff coming in and this that and the other. “So at the minute, we'll concentrate on Wimbledon tomorrow. All those other questions will be answered in time. I'm sorry I can't elaborate, but at the minute I want to win football games, I don't like getting beat.”

