Cook: You're Not Going to Go 100 Per Cent For a Manager Who's Not Committing to You

Friday, 23rd Apr 2021 11:25 Blues manager Paul Cook says that the uncertainty regarding the future is inevitably having an impact upon players at the present time. It’s anticipated that all but a handful of the current squad will depart in a summer revolution at Portman Road as Cook looks to bring in a squad of his own funded by the club’s new owners. Given the position many of the players find themselves in Cook is unwilling to talk about individuals, with the point illustrated when he was asked whether Dai Cornell might get a game in goal before the end of the season. “Again guys, unfortunately for you, I just have to abstain from questions about personnel all the time,” he said. “Behind the scenes, as you can imagine, it's tough at the minute. It's tough at the training ground. “If you guys were in your workplace and you didn't know your future and you had your bosses on Zoom calls telling everyone about change every day, I'm sure you would be dead happy at work and 100 per cent at work. “So at the minute I think the most important thing is we focus on the present, and that is getting immediate results for this club. “We're a very, very proud club. I've only been here six weeks and I'm a proud manager. I take great pride in what I do. A great pride in travelling home and making people happy. At the minute, we're making people miserable, including myself.” Has that uncertainty had an impact? “Of course, it is. You're not going to go 100 per cent for a manager who's not committing to you. Come on. These are young men with families, they have agents, they have all the speculation about kids in schools and will they have to move and then all of a sudden we're asking them to concentrate on us and give us everything they've got. “It's my job to manage these players and that's what I've got to do. For you guys, I get the speculation, I do. I get the two of three years we've had since the relegation from the Championship where the sun hasn't shone a lot in Ipswich and on Portman Road and on the training ground. “These continuous speculative Zoom calls will not do anyone any good anymore. So with great respect, whatever questions we can move on to that I can answer, which I don't think you've got many lads, by the way, what about the European Super League? Let's have a little look at that.” Jokingly asked what his favourite film of all-time is, Cook laughed: “That's good for me. I'd love to go off-topic today! “The mood isn't sombre miserable here. The weather has changed for the better and we're a going-forward club now, and with going-forward clubs, you take small steps to make big ones to change the landscape of what we're doing. “At the minute, I'm having to hold the fort and I'm having to hold my lip a little bit on what I really feel and what I want to say. “But that's just purely out of respect for people, and people have all got families, as I say, and they've all got feelings themselves so let's try and keep it as well as we can.” Turning more to the ill-fated European Super League, of which the club he supports Liverpool were set to be members, Cook said: “Absolutely disgusted at my football club. Disgusted. I wouldn't have been going in Anfield again. “My family have followed Liverpool since I was born. We have season tickets, we don't miss games and, speaking as a fan, they've treated fans with total disrespect and what I'm so pleased with is that fans have shown you can't treat supporters like that – not a chance. “The famous one now, they’ve said for a period of time supporters don't pay their money. Imagine playing in Anfield every week with no supporters in the stadium. They can have as much money as they want, but they won't have the love of the city.”

Photo: TWTD



iaintaylorx added 11:31 - Apr 23

Some weird comments here... I don’t understand why people are not rating Cook? Does anyone honestly expect any manager to get the best out of this squad? On paper, it might look good, but they’ve had it SO easy in recent years and no one has done anything about it. In my opinion, Cook is definitely the man to take this club forward. He desperately needs a transfer window to add quality and players than will be perfect for him.



Yes, the results haven’t been what we all wanted but in all honesty, did we deep down think we were good enough? Keep PC and back him as much as possible!! 9

TractorRoyNo1 added 11:35 - Apr 23

Whatever happened to "playing for a new contract" 2

borge added 11:46 - Apr 23

TractorRoy, I think when you have three or four playing for a new contract you might expect an upturn. When you have 30 odd it can do nothing positive for morale or performances.... 0

Michael101 added 11:52 - Apr 23

Iantay!orx, add quality yes seemed some but would a player at a mid table championship club what to come to a league one club? Think it might be a harder job than we all think. 0

Michael101 added 11:54 - Apr 23

We need some doh barn predictive text.😡 0

positivity added 12:37 - Apr 23

what is his favourite film though? avoiding the key question! 0

Bleu added 12:40 - Apr 23

fabulous man management skills.... 0

BtreeBlueBlood added 12:57 - Apr 23

Playing for a contract!! hahahah we have seen that and then the player gets a contract and goes missing after that.



If they haven't performed in the last year why now.? 0

