Cook: Nydam Shows Desire and Hunger Other People Don't

Friday, 23rd Apr 2021 12:07 Blues boss Paul Cook says midfielder Tristan Nydam has the sort of desire and hunger that too many other people at the club don't have. The 21-year-old made his first senior competitive appearance in two years following his broken leg and ruptured ankle ligaments in the 0-0 home draw with the MK Dons when he came on as a 62nd minute substitute. However, since then the Zimbabwe-born, Colchester-raised midfielder hasn’t been in the first-team squad. “Tristan’s cameo was based on the fact that he has the desire and hunger that a lot of people at this football club don’t have,” Cook said when asked about Nydam's recent return. “If everyone in the club had his heart and his desire to win and to be good, I’ve watched him in two or three U23 games and when pain comes, he bites into his bottom lip and drives on. “And it’s a characteristic that I love in players. For Tristan, it’s been a long road back. That was a reward for how hard he’s working. “Going forward, it’s a long road for a lot of people because talent is not enough. It’s not enough. As I said, I don’t want to get into the depths because I’ll start going on and on, but the reality is, as you can realise, some of the stuff we do is not [what I want].” Nydam is among the Blues players who are out of contract at the end of the season but with the club having an option to keep him for a further season. Cook’s comments suggest that the academy product, a former England U18 and U19 international, may be one to escape the expected summer cull.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WonTheCupin78 added 12:14 - Apr 23

Can see Nydam and Downes staying at the club. 3

buzbyblue added 12:20 - Apr 23

Should be given a 5yr contract IMHO -1

hadleighboyblue added 12:29 - Apr 23

Nydam should definitely be kept .



After all he has gone through , he fully deserves a new contract on merit . Good that PC has seen the determination in him that others lack ......give us some positive news and announce he has been given a new contract , that would be great for the player for PC to show confidence in him . 3

CraigEdwards added 12:39 - Apr 23

Top quality this lad and I’ve said it many times before



0

spanishblue added 12:46 - Apr 23

This is something I thought the kid had let’s hope he comes through the cull along with KVY & Downes , and Dozzer but still not convinced about him but surrounded by good players maybe he’ll shine through,the rest hmm 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments