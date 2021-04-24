Cornell, Hawkins and Bishop Start Against Wimbledon
Saturday, 24th Apr 2021 14:18
Dai Cornell and Oli Hawkins are handed their first starts under Paul Cook and Teddy Bishop returns to the XI as the Blues host AFC Wimbledon in their penultimate home game of the season.
Cornell replaces Tomas Holy in goal, while Hawkins, who has made three sub appearances since the change of manager, is the lone striker with Bishop, who missed Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Northampton as he was ill, behind him in the number 10 role.
The Blues are otherwise unchanged from the team which lost to the Cobblers with left-back Stephen Ward again skipper with Luke Chambers on the bench.
Holy and Kayden Jackson, who started at Sixfields, are among the substitutes, while Freddie Sears drops out of the squad.
For Wimbledon, Ryan Longman replaces the injured Ollie Palmer up front, while ex-Blues youngster Shane McLoughlin is on the bench.
Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (c), Dozzell, Downes, Bennetts, Edwards, Bishop, Hawkins. Subs: Holy, Chambers, Skuse, Dobra, Nsiala, Drinan, Jackson.
AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, O'Neill, Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Rudoni, Assal, Guinness-Walker, Heneghan, Dobson, Longman, Pigott. Subs: Cox, Alexander, Oksanen, McLoughlin, Harrison, Kalambayi, Osew. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
