Cornell, Hawkins and Bishop Start Against Wimbledon

Saturday, 24th Apr 2021 14:18 Dai Cornell and Oli Hawkins are handed their first starts under Paul Cook and Teddy Bishop returns to the XI as the Blues host AFC Wimbledon in their penultimate home game of the season. Cornell replaces Tomas Holy in goal, while Hawkins, who has made three sub appearances since the change of manager, is the lone striker with Bishop, who missed Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Northampton as he was ill, behind him in the number 10 role. The Blues are otherwise unchanged from the team which lost to the Cobblers with left-back Stephen Ward again skipper with Luke Chambers on the bench. Holy and Kayden Jackson, who started at Sixfields, are among the substitutes, while Freddie Sears drops out of the squad. For Wimbledon, Ryan Longman replaces the injured Ollie Palmer up front, while ex-Blues youngster Shane McLoughlin is on the bench. Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (c), Dozzell, Downes, Bennetts, Edwards, Bishop, Hawkins. Subs: Holy, Chambers, Skuse, Dobra, Nsiala, Drinan, Jackson. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, O'Neill, Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Rudoni, Assal, Guinness-Walker, Heneghan, Dobson, Longman, Pigott. Subs: Cox, Alexander, Oksanen, McLoughlin, Harrison, Kalambayi, Osew. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Pezzer added 14:29 - Apr 24

One up with this squad hasn't worked. 1

masetheace added 14:30 - Apr 24

At last , a start for Hawkins , our only hold/ ariel threat player 1

MerseyBlue added 14:30 - Apr 24

Fair play, he's giving them a chance to impress him. I know a lot are critical of Holy and whilst he's not an outstanding goalkeeper, I feel he's one of the smaller areas of concern with the playing staff. I have yet to see anything to suggest Cornell is good enough for us but good luck to him.



Side note, read 'Xi' as Xi, as in, Xi Jinping which definitely wrinkled my brain. 0

cat added 14:31 - Apr 24

No complaints with this, going through the motions now. Like Holy but if you mess up then prepare to be dropped. P.C has shown he don’t take no sh!te and that’s a positive in my book. 0

TimmyH added 14:33 - Apr 24

Still can't see why with the season done we still play loanees...pointless! 3

TimmyH added 14:35 - Apr 24

McGuiness a loan was hapless on Tuesday but he's not been dropped!! it's just a rotation of players the majority whom have failed. 1

BromleyBloo added 14:40 - Apr 24

...............and Bennetts - WHY??? 1

Beattiesballbag added 14:46 - Apr 24

I know some people don't rate Sears but how Jackson is still in the squad is a brainteaser, offers absolutly nothing, at least Sears will work harder & will at least challange for a ball in the air. 1

AlanG296 added 14:55 - Apr 24

When the manager's team selection for a cup match is questioned people say it doesn't matter, we're not going to win it. Same here, we're not going to win the league, get promotion, so the selection does not matter. This season no longer matters. 1

Gforce added 14:56 - Apr 24

It's almost irrelevant now, only 7 out of today's 18 man squad will still be here next season.

Kvy

Woolfie

Downes

Dozzell (just)

Bishop

Edwards (just)

Dobra.

On another note, I hope we keep Lancaster, as I've heard rumours he might be let go. Would be a big mistake,as he will make a terrific player with correct coaching. 0

