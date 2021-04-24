Ipswich Town 0-0 AFC Wimbledon - Match Report

Saturday, 24th Apr 2021 17:02 Town’s goal drought stretched beyond the 10-hour mark as they drew 0-0 at home to AFC Wimbledon, their fifth stalemate in eight games. Dai Cornell saved a Joe Pigott penalty in a first half dominated by the visitors, while the Dons striker also went closest for the Blues when he headed against his own bar in the second half. Cornell and Oli Hawkins were handed their first starts under Paul Cook and Teddy Bishop returned to the XI. Cornell replaced Tomas Holy in goal, while Hawkins, who had made three sub appearances since the change of manager, was the lone striker with Bishop, who missed Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Northampton as he was ill, behind him in the number 10 role. The Blues were otherwise unchanged from the team which lost to the Cobblers with left-back Stephen Ward again skipper with Luke Chambers on the bench. Holy and Kayden Jackson, who started at Sixfields, were among the substitutes, while Freddie Sears dropped out of the squad. For Wimbledon, Ryan Longman replaced the injured Ollie Palmer up front, while ex-Blues youngster Shane McLoughlin was on the bench. Ahead of kick-off both teams and the officials took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter with the visitors, in form having won their last four, starting the stronger. On four, Luke O’Neill crossed and Will Nightingale, the scorer of the Dons’ first goal in their 3-0 victory over the Blues earlier in the month, headed over. The Londoners continued to have the better of it and on 10, George Dobson was teed-up just outside the area but his powerful, seemingly goal-bound shot was charged down by Luke Woolfenden. From the resultant corner on the left, the ball fell loose to Jack Rudoni and this time it was Mark McGuinness who got his body in the way to block. Town finally began to show something and on 11 they won their first corner, however, it came to nothing. A minute later there was a big scare when McGuinness and Cornell miscommunicated with the keeper on the edge of his area and Dobson almost seized on a loose ball until the on-loan Arsenal defender managed to get back on it and clear the danger. Keanan Bennetts struck Town’s first effort of the game on the quarter-hour, taking the ball into the area on the right from Hawkins’s flick but his low side-footed effort went well wide. Wimbledon continued to look the most dangerous side with an Ayoub Assal shot blocked on 16 before the visitors had an even better opportunity.

After Gwion Edwards had lost possession on halfway, skipper Alex Woodyard cut inside from the right to Rudoni in space just inside the box but the midfielder shot wide when it seemed easier to hit the target. On 20 Cornell saved O’Neill’s strike from the right. Town Town goal had been living a charmed life and in the 21st minute the Blues had keeper Cornell to thank for the scores remaining level after Wimbledon were awarded a penalty. The ball had fallen for Joe Pigott in the area but as the striker worked himself to shoot, he was pulled back by one of several defenders around him and referee Ollie Yates pointed straight to the spot. Skipper Ward protested in a less than convincing manner. Pigott took the kick himself but Cornell with his leg as he dived to his right, then got back across to stop the striker’s subsequent effort as McGuinness did as much as he could to make it difficult for the Wimbledon man to get to the ball. Town, who had made very little headway all half, moved Bishop out wide and Bennetts into the centre to the left of Hawkins, then on 34 Edwards shot well over from distance. In the 40th minute Pigott broke into the area to the left and was charging towards goal but Ward came across to slam the ball out of play before the striker was able to get in his shot. A minute before the end of the half, Edwards was shown the game’s first yellow card for a late tackle on Nesta Guinness-Walker. The Blues could count themselves very fortunate to go in level at the break with the shot count of Wimbledon 12, four on target, Town three, none on target, giving an accurate summary of the period. While the penalty was obviously the best of the opportunities, the visitors had a number of other chances which they will feel they should have taken. The lacklustre Blues had almost entirely been on the back foot with Bennetts’s shot their only real chance. That the scoreline remained level was pretty much the only positive to take from the first half. Town swapped Bennetts, who again failed to impress, for Armando Dobra ahead of the second half. Wimbledon again went very close to going in front in the opening minute, Pigott escaping down the left and cutting back for Assal. Cornell first did well to close down the midfielder and then dived at his feet to claim the ball. On 48 Rudoni smashed a shot into the side-netting at an angle from the left, then at the other end Dobra hit a shot against a defender, then Edwards scuffed a rebound to visiting keeper Nik Tzanev. Despite the early Wimbledon chance, the Blues had started the second period more on the front foot than they had been in the first and in the 52nd minute they hit the woodwork. Dozzell whipped over a corner from the right and Pigott diverted it on to his own crossbar as Hawkins prepared to head goalwards. Town swapped Bishop for Cole Skuse in the 63rd minute, the veteran taking up a deep midfield role alongside Andre Dozzell with Flynn Downes ahead of them and Dobra on the right. Moments after the change, Dobra forced Tzanev into his first serious stop of the afternoon, the keeper parrying his effort from the right of the box just past Downes. On 68 Hawkins was switched for Aaron Drinan. In the 70th minute, Cornell, Town’s man of the match on his return, dived across to his right to palm Pigott’s 25-yard free-kick wide. The clock crossing the 71-minute mark took Town’s goal drought past 10 hours. Wimbledon made a double change two minutes later with ex-Blue McLoughlin and Cheye Alexander taking over from Assal and O’Neill. On 77 Jackson replaced Dozzell with Downes moving back alongside Skuse and the sub joining Drinan up front. Dobra, Town’s most effective attacking player since his introduction, used his pace to beat a defender to the ball on the right on 79 before using a trick to work himself space and send in a cross which flew just behind Drinan. A minute later, Town forced Wimbledon to give the ball away midway inside their half. Drinan fed Jackson on the right of the box and the sub hit a shot from a tight angle which Tzanev blocked. In the 83rd minute Edwards was fouled to the left of the box but sent his free-kick into the area not only over the bar but over the net erected behind the goal and deep into the Sir Bobby Robson Stand. Three minutes later, Woodyard blazed over from distance following a corner with Wimbledon chances having been much rarer events in the second half.

Town’s goalless streak now stretches to 629 minutes and in truth they again rarely looked like ending it. That Wimbledon striker Pigott came closer than any Town player to beating Tzanev summed up the afternoon. The Blues, still unbeaten at home under Paul Cook, were better in the second half having been as woeful as at any time this season in the first and Wimbledon should have been out of sight by half-time. Yet another 0-0 draw, Town’s eighth 0-0 of the season, sees them stay 11th ahead of next week’s trip to Swindon, whose relegation to League Two along with Bristol Rovers was confirmed following today’s 5-0 thrashing at MK Dons. Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Ward (c), Dozzell, Downes, Bennetts (Dobra 46), Edwards, Bishop (Skuse 63), Hawkins (Drinan 68). Unused: Holy, Chambers, Nsiala, Jackson. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, O’Neill (Alexander 73), Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Rudoni, Assal (McLoughlin 73), Guinness-Walker, Heneghan, Dobson, Longman, Pigott. Unused: Cox, Oksanen, McLoughlin, Harrison, Kalambayi, Osew. Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



BromleyBloo added 17:03 - Apr 24

League 1 quality game, so not good and full of mistakes, particularly by Town at the back. Dons more direct and several chances early doors to go ahead as we chased to match them, albeit not upfront of course. Hawkins initially started well, won headers with Bishop running off, but then disappeared and, as ever, no cutting edge or real scoring threat. Our defending at times was bordering on comical/an accident waiting to happen!



No shots on target and Dons keeper didn’t have a save to make in the first 45 mins. 51% possession meaningless as Wimb clearly much the better side and Town again just huffing, puffing and creating nothing..........!?!



After a couple of more big chances for Dons, we suddenly seemed to wake up slightly and had a bit of a go, hitting the bar, albeit from a Wimb defender. More even game after that and certainly better than the first half, although we continued to ride our luck at the back and.........................we still can’t score!!!

Overall Wimbledon had by far the better chances and should’ve won.



Bennetts just terrible, Ward and Edwards awful, McG has heart and battles, but that’s all really and Cornell quickly proved we also need two new goalkeepers for next season, in spite of saving a penalty which was hit softly straight at him and making a couple of decent saves later on. Downes, KVC okay and Dobra at the centre of everything good when he came on, but that was about it - playing for their futures.................hard to see?!?



On a positive note, have to say I really like “The Great” Mick Mills analysis and most of the time his comments are spot on! Couldn’t have done any worse if he had been made manager at some stage. 5

RobsonWark added 17:05 - Apr 24

I'm so glad I saved my £10 today and enjoyed my barbecue in the back garden.



Still 3 more games to go till this season ends. This season seems never ending.



When is the transfer window open... 8

cat added 17:05 - Apr 24

Better performance today but the bottom line if you can’t create then you don’t score. Credit to Connell, great to see a player ‘wanting it’

Roll on the summer. 4

bluemay77 added 17:06 - Apr 24

Boring boring boring goodnight 4

TimmyH added 17:06 - Apr 24

I've lost the will to live with these big time charlies masquerading as footballers...'big' only in terms of the undeserved pay cheques they're taking home.



Really embarrassing being an Ipswich supporter currently...PC disassemble the regular starting 11 now and play the youngsters to the end of the season and NO loanees!! 12

DebsyAngel added 17:06 - Apr 24

Seems fitting that as I type this, I have "Embarrassment" by Madness playing.... absolutely pathetic performance, just never look like scoring, and when we do, it's offside.



The second half was better, and Dobra was decent, and the goalkeeper made a couple of decent saves, but not sure if I want to renew at the moment sadly, not if the performances are going to carry on like this.



10 hours without scoring is absolutely unforgiveavble too. 12

DifferentGravy added 17:06 - Apr 24

Why Bennetts started was beyond me……no surprise we improved once he was subbed off. Mcguiness struggled most of the game. I still cant see what Doz is bringing to the team…..both he and Edward….shocking set pieces.

Positives…positives…….erm……..Dobs did well when he came on just his final shot/pass lacking. KVY had a few good runs and got into a couple of decent positions but was ignored. Woolfy struggled first half but more composed second and 3 or 4 nice through balls. Cornell did well and made a handful of decent saves.



Just for a brief moment in the second half I actually thought we were going to score

11

runningout added 17:06 - Apr 24

No comment :-) 2

thechangingman added 17:07 - Apr 24

Least surprising result EVER... 3

Wicksy added 17:07 - Apr 24

What's the record for minutes without scoring? It'd be good to have something to aim for.



3

clint_eastwood added 17:08 - Apr 24

13 games played 2 wins!.Shocking. I've never wanted Cook in the first place. I've said it before and I'll say it again....all them UK-based managers we hired aint working so far...we need a foreign manager preferably Portuguese/Spanish to completely change our training method & style of play. Yea, go on....give me all that THUMBS DOWN...Go on...let me see it. -2

SpiritOfJohn added 17:09 - Apr 24

Slight improvement today. We looked more threatening when Dobra was introduced. Some good saves by Cornell and a battling performance by McGuinness against a decent striker. Edwards looks like a player until he tries to cross - he wrapped up the worst corner and worst free-kick of the season in the space of 15 minutes in the second half. Roll on next season. 3

Saxonblue74 added 17:11 - Apr 24

Thank god we're not getting promoted! Please let this season end!!! 4

Gforce added 17:15 - Apr 24

Are we about to create a new club record of games without a goal?

For the last 3 games why not pick players who will actually be at the club next season, having said that I doubt if Cookie could find eleven who will still be here. 2

grumpyoldman added 17:19 - Apr 24

Clint Eastwood, I do not believe anybody cares whether you wanted Cook or not, your belief that the nationality has any relevance to how well they manage is laughable. 1

Suffolkboy added 17:20 - Apr 24

Will the journalists please ask some pointed questions of PC - and insist on proper answers ! It’d be almost a revelation If he gave an acceptable answer which actually dealt with the specifics of performance and the lack thereof !

He needs to be pinned down and provide food for thought and critique by which we/ and he can and may be assessed !

Come on Paul Cook , level with us !

COYB 0

Vanisleblue2 added 17:20 - Apr 24

Can anyone please tell me the reason we are still playing loan players? Please do not tell me it is part of their agreement.

There is ZERO point for Ipswich Town to be playing McGuiness or Bennetts.

We have our own players to play their roles. (for another 3 weeks anyway) 6

KernewekBlue added 17:21 - Apr 24

More than 10 hours without a goal and rarely a decent shot on target!



Are we officially changing our club name to "Ipswich Town Nil"?



Can't wait until the season ends and I don't have to suffer this drivel anymore! 2

blueboy1981 added 17:26 - Apr 24

Well done the defence - another clean sheet, can’t ask for more from them - as for the rest there was once again NOTHING !!

Problem now is if we don’t have a complete clear out this close season, we have some of these abject failures on long contracts - what chance of moving them on ?? - not many are going to be impressed with these failures enough to want them for sure.

Paul Cook - you have a massive job, let’s hope in the past you didn’t need Leam Richardson to compliment your success - because you ain’t getting him now !!

As Mick Mills says lots of experience in backroom staff needed as well at the Club as well - inexperienced Coaching will not provide the answer in that department.

MASSIVE PROBLEMS for PC - don’t underestimate him, or the MASSIVE task he has ahead.

Cut him some slack - those keyboard warriors who know no better !!! 3

therein61 added 17:27 - Apr 24

Toothless as usual apart from a few bright moments in the second half, i fail to see the point in bringing on the premiership class no/8(hope that was his swansong) he was his usual self very inept, roll on next season the summer is going to be interesting to say the least when the revolving door gets started and the old guard go through on their simmer frames. 1

ITFC_Cotton added 17:27 - Apr 24

What a horrendous season. 3

DaGremloid added 17:30 - Apr 24

Is this some kind of joke now? Because if it is, it's not funny.

2

slimjim added 17:32 - Apr 24

Let’s just forget this season and hope PC can turn this around next season - surely it can’t get worse... 2

midastouch added 17:32 - Apr 24

What a bunch of frauds!

Seen more passion from Winston Bogarde sitting on the bench for Chelsea!

10 hours without a goal, you couldn't make it up!

The players should make a gesture to the fans and refund recent iFollow purchases (out of their deep pockets) as it's been like watching paint dry! 4

itfc58 added 17:32 - Apr 24

Can’t watch, listen or care about this sh1t anymore, totally lost the will it it all ! Clueless cook is not the man to start our new era under our American owners, get him out now! Worse than PL -3

