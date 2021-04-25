Tractor Girls Lose Friendly to Saints at St Mary's

Sunday, 25th Apr 2021 17:10 Ipswich Town Women were beaten 4-1 by Southampton in a friendly at St Mary’s this afternoon, Paige Peake scoring the Blues’ goal from the penalty spot. Peake found the net in the 59th minute after sub Lucy O’Brien had been fouled with the Tractor Girls already four goals behind to the Saints, who led FA Women's National League Division One South West when the season was curtailed. Both the Blues and Saints hope they can move up from their current tier four divisions to tier three with the FA having invited applications from clubs who wish to move up a league earlier this week. The applications will be assessed by the Women’s Football Board against set criteria, weighted 75 per cent on-field - points per game, cup performances and goal difference over the last two seasons - and 25 per cent off - aspects such as club structure, workforce and facilities. The deadline is May 4th with decisions made by the end of that month or at the start of June. The Tractor Girls led FA Women's National League Division One South East this season and in 2019/20 before the campaigns were ended early due to the pandemic. Like the Blues, the Saints were also top of their division when 2019/20 was curtailed and are unbeaten in three years in the league. Last season Town became the first tier four club to reach the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup, while they were beaten 2-1 at Billericay Town in the second round earlier this month to end their season from a competitive perspective. Ipswich Town Women: Meollo, Hubbard (c) (Robertson 75), Wilson (Peskett 52), Cooper, Egan (Barratt 52), Biggs (Adamson 52), King (Wakefield 75), Grey (O’Brien 52), Lafayette (Wallis 75), Abrehart, Peake. Unused: Boswell.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments