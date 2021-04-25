U18s Play-Off Place Confirmed

Sunday, 25th Apr 2021 17:29

Town’s U18s have secured a place in the Professional Development League Two play-offs, despite yesterday’s 4-2 loss at Birmingham.

Charlton had already confirmed their spot and the Blues now can’t be caught by third-placed Millwall or Watford in fourth.

The top two sides in Professional Development League Two South meet their counterparts from the North division where Birmingham where Wigan currently lead Sheffield United but with the Midlanders having games in hand on the top two.

Town's U18s, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, are in FA Youth Cup quarter-final action on Friday when they host the Blades at Portman Road (KO 5pm).

Sheffield United will be streaming the game live via live.sufc.co.uk which UK-based fans can watch at no charge.

The winners of the tie will host Liverpool or Arsenal in the semi-finals with the two Premier League sides meeting on Merseyside later on the same evening.

The Blues and Blades are also set to meet in league action in South Yorkshire on Wednesday.





Photo: Matchday Images