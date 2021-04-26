Quantcast
Cornell and McGuinness in Team of the Week
Monday, 26th Apr 2021 10:27

Blues pair Dai Cornell has been named in both the Sky Bet EFL and League One Teams of the Week with Mark McGuinness in the latter for their performances in Saturday’s 0-0 home draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Cornell saved a penalty on his return to the side, while McGuinness was part of the backline in front of him as the Blues kept a clean sheet.

Former Blues loanee Matt Pennington, now with Shrewsbury, joins Cornell in both select XIs.


Photo: Matchday Images



ImAbeliever added 10:38 - Apr 26
Well done.
0

muccletonjoe added 10:38 - Apr 26
McGuiness ?
0

Gforce added 10:45 - Apr 26
It's the only award we will win this season.
1

Gforce added 10:47 - Apr 26
As for player of the year.............. Forget it. !!
0

gmanrom added 10:51 - Apr 26
Is this a joke? Mcguiness was woeful and Cornell didn't come out and his area once. Quite hilarious really.
0

Scuzzer added 11:15 - Apr 26
Huh?
0


