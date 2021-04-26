Detmer: Community Will Be a Big Aspect For Us

Monday, 26th Apr 2021 14:24 New Blues co-owner Mark Detmer has stressed the importance of having a connection with supporters and engaging with the community. Detmer, a real estate expert, is one of the Three Lions who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who took charge of Town earlier this month. The 49-year-old says he and his fellow Three Lions, Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, with whom he is picture above at St James' Park, Newcastle, are looking forward to making their first visit to Portman Road. “We are biding our time until we can travel to Ipswich. We can’t wait,” he told the club site. “What we looked for in a club was a passionate fanbase and an opportunity to wake a sleeping giant. “Clubs survive because of the fans and the community that they’re in so when we looked at the opportunities in England, by far Ipswich was our favourite – there wasn’t even a close second for us. “The community will be a big aspect for us. I think it’s really important to have that connection with supporters. “We need to focus on the youth. There is an unbelievable opportunity to create those same experiences, those memories that their parents or grandparents will have experienced following the club. “Our goal is to get the youth as passionate about Ipswich as so many other generations have been. “We will work tirelessly for the supporters. We are genuine in what it is that we’re trying to accomplish at this football club. We’re all in and we hope that supporters will be all in on our efforts too.”

Photo: ITFC



Elmswell_Blue added 14:30 - Apr 26

I love what they are saying. If it turns into reality we are in for a great time. 6

rfretwell added 14:35 - Apr 26

All good but the only sure way is to start winning matches and being successful. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:08 - Apr 26

Music to my ears. Club and Community. We have fans dotted around the world (not least in Scandinavia) and with encouragement we can build on that as well as capture some of the younger people who might otherwise be tempted to take the train up to London. COYB! 3

midastouch added 15:19 - Apr 26

We've nearly got as many owners as we have injured and loan players!



All joking aside, like the sentiment of what he's saying. They are all making the right sorts of noises. I'm sure they are sincere and mean well. However, there's a big job in front of them in order to get things moving in the right direction. Consequently, I expect we're going to need to show some patience. Because they are new they are on their honeymoon period with the fans so they have the luxury of time (although you only have to see how fickle some of the fans are with Cook to know time is of very limited supply when it comes to football).



I should state that Cook wasn't really the guy I wanted (I always wanted Burley to get another chance) but now Cook is here I've been encouraged by what he's said off the pitch (he's not pulled many punches) even if I'm not impressed with what's happened on the pitch. But I'm happy to give him the benefit of any doubt as I know the squad he inherited wasn't up to it. I wasn't against Cook, I just didn't know much about him. I don't follow football as closely as I used to. I was aware how he got Wigan up and they seemed to be doing well before running into financial trouble. Perhaps the boat has already sailed for Burley as he's not getting any younger but I just thought he would be the ideal man to get players to step up from the academy and become established in the first team. That is a transition that hasn't gone anywhere near as well as it should for too long now.



Finally, let's not forget that most of us had run out of patience with how things were going completely stale under Evans, so I'm just thrilled we've got some new owners with fresh ideas on how to try and move forwards as a club. I'm not sure how it will all pan out but it felt like we were at rock bottom already so we may as well roll the dice and see what happens! 2

midastouch added 15:24 - Apr 26

And if any of the new owners read this, please can you watch this to get a taste of what it could be like here if we all start to pull together again!



1

itsonlyme added 15:33 - Apr 26

Mor good vibes from the owners. Community is so important to itfc. We need the fans back and in large numbers to push on upwards. 1

