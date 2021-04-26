Detmer: Community Will Be a Big Aspect For Us
Monday, 26th Apr 2021 14:24
New Blues co-owner Mark Detmer has stressed the importance of having a connection with supporters and engaging with the community.
Detmer, a real estate expert, is one of the Three Lions who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who took charge of Town earlier this month.
The 49-year-old says he and his fellow Three Lions, Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, with whom he is picture above at St James' Park, Newcastle, are looking forward to making their first visit to Portman Road.
“We are biding our time until we can travel to Ipswich. We can’t wait,” he told the club site.
“What we looked for in a club was a passionate fanbase and an opportunity to wake a sleeping giant.
“Clubs survive because of the fans and the community that they’re in so when we looked at the opportunities in England, by far Ipswich was our favourite – there wasn’t even a close second for us.
“The community will be a big aspect for us. I think it’s really important to have that connection with supporters.
“We need to focus on the youth. There is an unbelievable opportunity to create those same experiences, those memories that their parents or grandparents will have experienced following the club.
“Our goal is to get the youth as passionate about Ipswich as so many other generations have been.
“We will work tirelessly for the supporters. We are genuine in what it is that we’re trying to accomplish at this football club. We’re all in and we hope that supporters will be all in on our efforts too.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]