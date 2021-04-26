Baggott Handed First Senior Indonesia Call For Training Camp

Monday, 26th Apr 2021 23:46 Blues youngster Elkan Baggott has received his first call into the full Indonesia squad ahead of a training camp at the start of next month. A 34-man party has been named for the camp in Jakarta which starts on May 1st and runs to May 10th and is in preparation for three World Cup qualifying Group G matches in the United Arab Emirates in June. The Indonesians face Thailand on June 3rd, Vietnam on June 7th and the UAE themselves on June 11th. Prior to those games they will play friendlies against Afghanistan on May 25th and Oman on May 29th. Indonesia are currently bottom of the five-team Group G table and not able to progress to the next round. The 18-year-old, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. The 6ft 4in tall centre-half won his first U19s caps during a camp in Croatia in October and was forced to miss another U19s get together in Spain in December due to Covid travel restrictions. Baggott made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham earlier this season and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town in January, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season. The academy product joined King’s Lynn Town on loan in March and has made six National League appearances for the Norfolk club.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



arc added 00:16 - Apr 27

Does anyone know how he's doing for King's Lynn? 0

90z added 00:31 - Apr 27

Can see him being in the 1st team in the next 2 years. Its quite crazy how big his fan base is aswell! His Instagram blew up with thousands of followers in days! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments