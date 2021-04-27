Town Confirm Change of Sponsor
Tuesday, 27th Apr 2021 10:35
Town have confirmed that they will have a new shirt sponsor next season with their three-and-a-half-year partnership with the Rank Group PLC up at the end of this campaign.
The current deal, which was agreed in January 2018 and worth up to £2 million, saw the Magical Vegas name appear on shirts for two seasons with the space donated to the charity the Carers Trust for 2020/21.
“It has been fantastic to have been involved with Ipswich Town over the last three years as the club’s shirt sponsor,” James Boord, chief marketing officer for Rank, told the club site.
“It has been especially satisfying for us to have had the opportunity to spotlight the incredible work Carers Trust do, both locally and nationally.
“We wish the club the very best of fortune for the future in what is sure to be an exciting time under the new owners and look to work with them on other initiatives.”
Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson added: “We have enjoyed a very good working relationship with Rank and it was a fantastic gesture by them to gift the sponsorship to Carers Trust this season.
“It was very evident that our supporters - as well as the club - appreciated that decision and it seemed very appropriate given the challenges unpaid carers and health workers in particular have faced through the pandemic.”
At last week’s meeting with new chairman Mike O’Leary and co-owner Brett Johnson, the Supporters Club were told a new sponsor would be announced shortly.
