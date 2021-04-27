U23s Host Forest

Tuesday, 27th Apr 2021 10:44 Town’s U23s are in action against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, are currently second in Professional Development League Two South and three points this afternoon will see them closer to confirming a place in the end-of-season play-offs. Forest sit second in Professional Development League Two North and will similarly be looking for a win to secure a play-off spot.

Photo: Matchday Images



