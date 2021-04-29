Cook Backs Social Media Boycott

Thursday, 29th Apr 2021 12:22 Boss Paul Cook has backed football’s social media boycott which is being staged this weekend “in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football” and to call on social media companies to take more action regarding online hate. Clubs across football will be staging the boycott from 15.00 on Friday until 23.59 on Monday. Some clubs are encouraging their fans to join the boycott, while the England and Wales Cricket Board, first-class counties, the Professional Cricketers' Association and the Lawn Tennis Association have also pledged to take part, as have a number of media organisations including Sky Sports, Talksport and BT Sport. TWTD will also be joining the boycott. Town will be switching off their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn and TikTok accounts. "There's no place for it," Cook told iFollow Ipswich. "It's not fair, it's not right and it's not correct. "There's no place for any kind of discrimination or racism, least of all on places where people can be hidden or stay anonymous. "Will we ever stamp it out? Who knows. But certainly making a stand against it is something that must be totally backed by everyone."

Photo: TWTD



Timefliesbyintheblue added 12:40 - Apr 29

This would be a good time for all of us to take a step back, think about ourselves and how we could and should be more understanding, tolerant and decent towards all our fellow human beings. Let us all be kinder to one another, regardless of race, creed, politics and whatever football team we support.

We can all do better. 0

arc added 12:49 - Apr 29

But without social media how will I be able to follow obsessively us not getting a shot on target against Swindon Town??? My Saturday will be ruined! ;-) 0

