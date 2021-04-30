Player of the Year Voting Open



Voting for this season’s Player of the Year has opened with the Supporters Club admitting that they held lengthy discussions before deciding to stage the award after such a disappointing and disrupted campaign. They explained why on their website: “After prolonged debate we have decided to hold our annual Player of the Year poll. Some may ask why.



“We have held a Player of the Year poll every year since the 1972/73 season whether they have been good or bad, barring last year which we cancelled as the season did not finish due to Covid.



“This season, although the team’s performances have not been great, our supporters have been able to watch all games – home and away - if they wished via iFollow. “This season will finish not with the outcome we all would have wished for or wanted, but we have decided to proceed with a vote.” You can select your Player of the Year on their website here with voting ending on Tuesday and a presentation subsequently made to the winner. Skipper Luke Chambers won the award when it was last held in the 2019/20 season.

Photo: Contributed



positivity added 10:29 - Apr 30

Gilesy added 10:31 - Apr 30

trncbluearmy added 10:31 - Apr 30

MickMillsTash added 10:34 - Apr 30

HighgateBlue added 10:35 - Apr 30

Plainly there are very few positives to take from this season, and we are probably all best served my enjoying making sarcastic comments.



However, /if/ I can convince myself to be serious, we have plainly been better in defence than in attack, and James Wilson has been reasonably consistent and by and large done his job. That cannot be said of very many (any others?) of the players this season. Given by how much he has the best average rating on this site, I would be very confused if he doesn't win. But I actually don't expect him to. Just about everyone on here now wants to release him, so maybe everyone is now convinced that we will be signing 10 Messis for next season with the Midas Gamechanger consortium being the Messiah in corporate form... 2

CavendishBlue added 10:36 - Apr 30

Blocker123 added 10:37 - Apr 30

OwainG1992 added 10:40 - Apr 30

OriginalMarkyP added 10:41 - Apr 30

Toto Player of the Year. Not the most gifted or skillful. But I think the most honest. Most improved since last season. Always prepred to put his body on the line. Yes got several ricks in him. Yes gives away penalties (often unfairly). But I think objectively been our best player over the season. Would have gone for Wilson but he just hasn't played enough. So Toto for me. 3

dangerous30 added 10:45 - Apr 30

I would give it to Tristan nydam that would send a message to the players that all we want is that they play their best. 1

Blue_Balls added 10:45 - Apr 30

Vote for Luke Thomas. Show him some love as he deserves it more than anyone else right now. -2

MrTown added 10:46 - Apr 30

lfitchio added 10:46 - Apr 30

I'm voting for Nydam for his commitment and effort in getting back to full fitness after horrific injury. None of the regular starters deserve player of the year 1

cornishnick added 10:50 - Apr 30

Chondzoresk added 10:51 - Apr 30

Freddies_Ears added 10:51 - Apr 30

Ok so it has been a rubbish season, ending on a real low. But it is simply arrogant of some senior members of the OSC to suggest that an award that dates back many decades should not be given. Appreciate they decided to run with it, but going public over that dissent is not a good look.

Wilson for me, a decent pro who makes the defence better every time he plays. 1

casanovacrow added 10:53 - Apr 30

positivity added 10:59 - Apr 30

DifferentGravy added 11:03 - Apr 30

Toto!?!? Did someone say Toto lol



So Chambers got player of year when we went down.....even though he had a terrible season....because hes a nice bloke (apparently that and playing a large number of games during our demise makes him a legend...smacks head in disbelief).



Now someone thinks Toto should get it for being honest. He was far from the worst player this season (as was Chambers). But I seem to recall penalties/sending off/ give the ball way in dangerous areas. So....no....I wont be voting Toto.



Either Wilson who generally was sound when he played or Bish who ran his wotsits off, scored a couple of lovely goals and at least tried to support the lone front man.... standing 30 yards away from his team mate all camped in their own half....passing the ball endlessly across the 18 yard box



bugblatter added 11:04 - Apr 30

ThaiBlue added 11:06 - Apr 30

Marinersnose added 11:11 - Apr 30

This is offensive to me. Player of the year ? This has to be a joke. Some of the names mentioned Nsiala player of the year ? Really ? He’s improved from last season but remains very average unable to pass and a liability. Yes he’s passionate and showed more passion than most but surely the bar should be removed and not set so low. As a mark of respect I feel this award should be void for the season. Let the mass clear out of average players begin 0

dav86 added 11:12 - Apr 30

I’d give to the physio, he’s worked the hardest. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 11:19 - Apr 30

Toto. Am not sure I can make a case for anyone else other than an honorary mention for Teddy Bishop in what has effectively been a come-back season. Teddy has grafted, things have not always come off, and not often hit the heights we know we can.....but in the context of this team he has done OK and hope he is here next year. Slim pickings ! 0

MaySixth added 11:23 - Apr 30

