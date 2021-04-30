Blues Among Clubs Linked With Crewe Forward Dale

Friday, 30th Apr 2021 12:59 Town, Sunderland, Preston and Blackburn are all reported to be interested in Crewe Alexandra forward Owen Dale. According to Football Insider, the the 22-year-old, who has scored 12 times for the Railwaymen this season, is a summer target of the quartet. Dale, who is contracted until the summer of 2022, was named December’s League One Player of the Month having scored four goals in four games. The Warrington-born right-sided wideman came through the academy ranks at Gresty Road and spent time on loan at Witton Albion and Altrincham as a youngster. Town boss Paul Cook revealed at yesterday’s press conference that he was at Crewe’s 2-2 draw at Charlton on Tuesday evening in which Dale scored both his side’s goals. Whether Dale was the reason for the Blues’ manager’s trip to the Valley or someone else - fellow Alex wideman Charlie Kirk had previously been tipped as a summer Town target - the 5ft 9in tall attacker seems likely to have made an impression. Cook is set to give the Blues squad a major revamp during what’s expected to be a very busy summer at Portman Road.

Photo: Action Images



BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 13:11 - Apr 30

Know nothing about him but Cook must have been at that game for a reason. Not prolific at Witton Albion or Altrincham but both loans were some time ago. Sounds like he has hit form this season. 0

MaySixth added 13:20 - Apr 30

Excellent against us this season. 0

NowtonBlue added 13:25 - Apr 30

To be fair MaySixth.....so has everyone.....☹️☹️☹️ 0

