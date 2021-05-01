Norwood Skippers Blues at Swindon
Saturday, 1st May 2021 14:24
James Norwood returns to the Town side and skippers, while Myles Kenlock and Armando Dobra are also back in the XI as the Blues face already-relegated Swindon at the County Ground.
Norwood, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, replaces Oli Hawkins as the lone striker with Kenlock in at left-back for Stephen Ward, who is left out of the 18, with Dobra set to start on the right for Keanan Bennetts, who joins Hawkins on the bench.
Swindon make two changes from the team which was beaten 5-0 away to the MK Dons last Saturday with Christopher Missilou and Rob Hunt coming into the side for Mathieu Baudry, who is left out of the 18, and Jordan Garrick, who drops to the bench. Ex-Town striker Brett Pitman wears the captain’s armband.
Swindon: Camp, Grounds, Pitman (c), Smith, Twine, Payne, Missilou, Palmer, Hunt, Thompson, Grant. Subs: Matthews, Caddis, Garrick, Grant, Curran, Broadbent, Hope.
Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Downes, Dozzell, Bishop, Edwards, Dobra, Norwood (c). Subs: Holy, Chambers, Nsiala, Bennetts, Harrop, Hawkins, Parrott. Referee: Kevin Johnson (Weston-super-Mare).
