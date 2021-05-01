Norwood Skippers Blues at Swindon

Saturday, 1st May 2021 14:24 James Norwood returns to the Town side and skippers, while Myles Kenlock and Armando Dobra are also back in the XI as the Blues face already-relegated Swindon at the County Ground. Norwood, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, replaces Oli Hawkins as the lone striker with Kenlock in at left-back for Stephen Ward, who is left out of the 18, with Dobra set to start on the right for Keanan Bennetts, who joins Hawkins on the bench. Swindon make two changes from the team which was beaten 5-0 away to the MK Dons last Saturday with Christopher Missilou and Rob Hunt coming into the side for Mathieu Baudry, who is left out of the 18, and Jordan Garrick, who drops to the bench. Ex-Town striker Brett Pitman wears the captain’s armband. Swindon: Camp, Grounds, Pitman (c), Smith, Twine, Payne, Missilou, Palmer, Hunt, Thompson, Grant. Subs: Matthews, Caddis, Garrick, Grant, Curran, Broadbent, Hope. Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Downes, Dozzell, Bishop, Edwards, Dobra, Norwood (c). Subs: Holy, Chambers, Nsiala, Bennetts, Harrop, Hawkins, Parrott. Referee: Kevin Johnson (Weston-super-Mare).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RobsonWark added 14:29 - May 1

Chambers hasn't made the team for a few games now - Great News!! Hopefully PC will show him the door at the end of the season. 2

arc added 14:30 - May 1

That's a better looking team. I'm glad to see Dobra in from the start.



Not in the 18: Huws, Skuse, Jackson, Lankester, Ward, Sears, Wilson. Not to mention Thomas and Matheson. I think Wilson at least is still injured, but one way or another just an extraordinary state of affairs—that's a lot of money being paid for nothing. 4

algarvefan added 14:31 - May 1

Phoenix Rising our American owners club won 4-1 in their first match of the season last night, so come on you Blues!!!!! 2

Karlosfandangal added 14:31 - May 1

Funny how many people knock Chambers but we still can’t win without 3

deano85 added 14:36 - May 1

Norwood captain... Not a bad shout tbh... Big character, id imagine is a popular guy in tge changing room...

Maybe 1 eye on next year, where he wil be 1 of very few still here? 4

Marinersnose added 14:45 - May 1

Deano85 on the contrary in relation to Norwood. Total opposite. Only goal scorers we have but I still think he’ll be on his way end of season -1

El_Fenix added 14:46 - May 1

The mantle of responsibility may be taken very seriously by players who were previously thought of as being irresponsible. It is well worth a try to see if this happens with Norwood. In a best case case scenario, having regained full fitness and with an entire preseason under his belt, his Lordship will run riot in League One next season ... 2

Sixto6 added 14:49 - May 1

@Karlos - We are rubbish with and without Chambers ! 5

Razor added 14:54 - May 1

Hey I am dreaming but if results go our way and we win (ok I accept we must score a goal-ha ha) we could still be in this.



COME ON YOU BLUES----be inspired by the kids!! 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:56 - May 1

Sixto6



Agree that was my point. I think he has got a lot of unfair stick on here but there is always one player who get knock.



Nearly 400 games and 3i or 4 managers who saw something in him



However for me it is time to say thank you to Chamber. 0

RobsonWark added 15:02 - May 1

Karlos you are correct. 3 or 4 managers saw something in him and because of it we are where we are. And where are those managers now? 2

SaigonTractor added 15:06 - May 1

Hope this is a sign Norwood is staying. One of the few attackers we have with actual quality.



Feels harsh on Toto to keep benching him for McGuinness. Especially as I'd have Toto as our best player this season, not that there was much competition but still. 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:09 - May 1

Robsonwark



I think it a little unfair to put all the blame on Chambers, think he had a helping hand.

Not his greatest fan but feel he has had a lot of unfair stick.



I wonder who it will be next season in our all new team. My money is on Downs (if still here) 2

Gforce added 15:17 - May 1

Looks a very poor bench, nobody on there going to change the game if required. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments