Play-Offs-Bound U23s Win at Crewe

Monday, 3rd May 2021 16:05 Town’s play-offs-bound U23s completed their Professional Development League Two South fixtures with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Crewe Alexandra with Matt Ward scoring the first and the second an own goal. Ward (pictured), who agreed a pro deal at Portman Road in March, put the Blues in front in the 23rd minute with one of the Railwaymen inadvertently adding the second two minutes before the break. The U23s, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, might have won more comfortably with the Alex twice clearing off the line. The Town youngsters had already clinched second in the table and will face Sheffield United, the winners of the North division, at Bramall Lane in their play-off semi-final. Town’s U18s, who secured a place in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals by beating the Blades on Friday, will play Wigan away in their Professional Development League Two play-off semi-final, also having finished second in their division. U23s: White, Andoh, Stewart, Clements, Crane, Healy, Page, Chirewa (Cutbush), Ward, Simpson (Bello), Oppong. Subs: Ridd.

Photo: ITFC



