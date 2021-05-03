Blues Among Clubs Linked With Latics Winger
Monday, 3rd May 2021 18:36
Town are reported to be one of a number of clubs eyeing Wigan Athletic winger Joe Dodoo.
According to, Football Insider, the Blues, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham are among several sides keen on the 25-year-old, who is out of contract this summer although with the Latics set to offer him a deal having scored four and assisted three in 11 League One starts and eight substitute appearances since signing in February.
Born in Kusami, Ghana, Dodoo came through the youth system at Leicester where he scored a hat-trick on his senior debut, a 4-1 Capital One Cup win at Bury in August 2015.
In total he made three starts and one sub appearances for the Foxes, adding one more to his goals total, before joining Rangers for £250,000 in the summer of 2016, after spending a short spell on loan at Bury the previous season and also having won one England U18s cap.
After failing to establish himself in the Rangers side, Dodoo, who is right-footed but tends to play on the left, moved to Charlton and then Blackpool on loan. Having been released by the Gers he joined Bolton on a free transfer in October 2019.
In the summer of 2020 he moved to Turkish side Ankara Keçiörengücü on a two-year deal, but left in January and returned to the UK and signed for Wigan in the following month.
