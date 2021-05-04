Town Confirm Rolls Appointment as Director of Performance

Tuesday, 4th May 2021 09:31

Town have confirmed the appointment of Andy Rolls as director of performance, TWTD having revealed last week that the experienced former Bristol City head of performance was set to join the Blues.

Town say Rolls will “oversee all the medical, strength and conditioning and sports science aspects at the club”.

Rolls, who left his position as head of performance (sports science and medicine) at Ashton Gate last Tuesday, is delighted to have made the move to Portman Road.

“Ipswich is a massive club, what I call a proper football club and with the new owners coming in, it looks a really exciting challenge to be part of,” Rolls told the club site.

“That was the big draw for me, to be in at the start of the journey to try and get this club back to where it deserves to be.

“I obviously know [incoming CEO] Mark [Ashton] well. I know his drive and work ethic and I know how determined he is to make this Club successful and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Boss Paul Cook added: “Andy will bring with him new ideas and plenty of experience, having worked in football at the top level for 20 years.

“We wish him a warm welcome to Ipswich Town and I’m sure he will enjoy working at this club as we go into exciting times ahead under the new owners.”



Rolls had been at Bristol City since June 2018 having previously worked as first-team physio at Arsenal for the previous five years and at West Ham between 2009 and 2013.

Prior to that he spent five years at Watford, where he was physio and head of medicine and also worked under CEO Ashton. Rolls has a BSc in physiotherapy from Teesside University.

As well manager Paul Cook revamping his playing staff over the summer, it's also anticipated that there will be significant changes off the field.

In addition to CEO Ashton, who starts his role at Portman Road on June 1st, Robins head of operations/club secretary Luke Werhun is also set to join the Blues.

As reported a fortnight ago, Town are also set to appoint former left-back Scott Barron as their new head of recruitment.





Photo: ITFC

johnwarksshorts added 09:35 - May 4

Exciting times ahead. Looking forward to next season.

ImAbeliever added 09:37 - May 4

Good news.

Sir_Bob added 09:37 - May 4

The only thing worse than the first team at the club is the infrastructure. It's great to see this is also being addressed as a matter of urgency.

tetchris added 09:39 - May 4

Hopefully this is the end of the long injury list season after season

RegencyBlue added 09:39 - May 4

Complete re-set on and off the pitch.



Exciting times ahead hopefully! 4

Bert added 09:43 - May 4

Is he inferring that Bristol City are not a proper football club ?

Marcus added 09:52 - May 4

Bristol City aren't going to be that impressed with us!

shakytown added 09:59 - May 4

Hopefully he can get the players fit for the first time in years and reduce the injury list by proper fitness and strength training methods.

OwainG1992 added 10:05 - May 4

This is terrific.

Look at his CV!

Ambitious statements being made. 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:06 - May 4

I just hope he knows what side his bread is buttered on.....Taxi!

blueboy1981 added 10:19 - May 4

Will it all prove to be a ‘steal’ from Bristol City ?? - or just another step in the same direction ??

No disrespect to Bristol City - but for our Club to achieve success as apparently intended, I would have preferred to have seen the bar in recruitment actually set somewhat higher - for obvious reason !!

Do we have a Scout at the Club these days ? - it always intrigues me at how season after season Peterborough sell, and continuously produce player after player - mostly from lower levels of the game.

The list is long, and impressive - we should learn from that which they are doing, and we obviously are NOT - season after season..... !!! 0

Razor added 10:26 - May 4

This seems great news-----should be less sick notes flying around and not not for as long.



Doctor Bob and his team can start packing!! 1

Linkboy13 added 10:28 - May 4

Could be one of our most important signings. Being a bit of a fitness fanatic myself i can't emphasise enough the importance of strength building in the prevention of injuries. At least we can be pretty certain the players will start next season fit as can be expected.

PositivelyPortman added 10:32 - May 4

I expect all of the long term sick notes are pleading Cook to release them quickly, so that they can find another club to be injured at.

bobble added 10:34 - May 4

with the yanks and the bristol city folk in charge, we will no doubt be in the champions league in 2 years..such football expertise will take us to great heights

GiveusaWave added 10:38 - May 4

2 years to the Chanpions league bobble? Now that'd be a phenomenal feat....



If we made the Premiership in two years that'd be amazing. More likely we will get promotion here and a reasonable finish in the Championship. Gradual steps. 0

Edmundo added 10:40 - May 4

Exciting times. The buzz is coming back..

0