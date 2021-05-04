Town Confirm Rolls Appointment as Director of Performance
Tuesday, 4th May 2021 09:31
Town have confirmed the appointment of Andy Rolls as director of performance, TWTD having revealed last week that the experienced former Bristol City head of performance was set to join the Blues.
Town say Rolls will “oversee all the medical, strength and conditioning and sports science aspects at the club”.
Rolls, who left his position as head of performance (sports science and medicine) at Ashton Gate last Tuesday, is delighted to have made the move to Portman Road.
“Ipswich is a massive club, what I call a proper football club and with the new owners coming in, it looks a really exciting challenge to be part of,” Rolls told the club site.
“That was the big draw for me, to be in at the start of the journey to try and get this club back to where it deserves to be.
“I obviously know [incoming CEO] Mark [Ashton] well. I know his drive and work ethic and I know how determined he is to make this Club successful and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”
Boss Paul Cook added: “Andy will bring with him new ideas and plenty of experience, having worked in football at the top level for 20 years.
“We wish him a warm welcome to Ipswich Town and I’m sure he will enjoy working at this club as we go into exciting times ahead under the new owners.”
Prior to that he spent five years at Watford, where he was physio and head of medicine and also worked under CEO Ashton. Rolls has a BSc in physiotherapy from Teesside University.
As well manager Paul Cook revamping his playing staff over the summer, it's also anticipated that there will be significant changes off the field.
In addition to CEO Ashton, who starts his role at Portman Road on June 1st, Robins head of operations/club secretary Luke Werhun is also set to join the Blues.
As reported a fortnight ago, Town are also set to appoint former left-back Scott Barron as their new head of recruitment.
