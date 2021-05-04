Sears Colchester Return Reports Revived
Tuesday, 4th May 2021 12:31
Colchester United’s January interest in Blues striker Freddie Sears is reportedly set to be revived in the summer.
Sears, 31, is out of contract at Portman Road at the end of the season with Town appearing unlikely to take the one-year option on his current deal or offer the one-time West Ham trainee new terms.
In January, the Colchester Gazette, revealed the U’s had spoken to the Blues about Sears returning to the JobServe Community Stadium, the Hornchurch-born frontman having left to join Town in January 2015, a report which was confirmed by then-manager Steve Ball.
Now, Football League World claim Colchester will revive that interest in the summer.
It would be little surprise if Sears did return to North Essex for 2021/22 given the January interest and with the striker having continued to live in that area while with the Blues.
