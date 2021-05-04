Sears Colchester Return Reports Revived

Tuesday, 4th May 2021 12:31

Colchester United’s January interest in Blues striker Freddie Sears is reportedly set to be revived in the summer.

Sears, 31, is out of contract at Portman Road at the end of the season with Town appearing unlikely to take the one-year option on his current deal or offer the one-time West Ham trainee new terms.

In January, the Colchester Gazette, revealed the U’s had spoken to the Blues about Sears returning to the JobServe Community Stadium, the Hornchurch-born frontman having left to join Town in January 2015, a report which was confirmed by then-manager Steve Ball.

Now, Football League World claim Colchester will revive that interest in the summer.

It would be little surprise if Sears did return to North Essex for 2021/22 given the January interest and with the striker having continued to live in that area while with the Blues.





Photo: Matchday Images

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:38 - May 4

But Sears is too good for L1 isn't he? So defo can't see him dropping to L2, coz you know.... hold out for that championship club 0

ArnieM added 12:42 - May 4

Had to happen at some point didn't it. You cant blame a player for believing in himself and wanting to play at the highest level. Sears is no different . I wish him well, but his time as a Town player has clearly run its course. Good luck Freddie . 9

Suffolkboy added 12:52 - May 4

Has deserved better as a player , has always undertaken whatever task has been asked of him ; from the sidelines it’s only too easy to suggest he, along with others, have not been utilised in their individual choice of position, nor in a partnership or system designed to promote cohesion or bring the best out of our squad !

Wherever he goes we wish him every success !

COYB 3

itfchorry added 13:28 - May 4

Should have been allowed to play up top.



All the best Freddie 1

thatsbonkers added 13:38 - May 4

A genuinely talented player. His failings represent the wider club failings. Hopefully we will learn from this and won’t have to look back on so much underachievement by so many in the future. 2