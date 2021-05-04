Former Winger Brogan Dies
Tuesday, 4th May 2021 13:07
Former Town winger Frank Brogan, a member of the side which won the Second Division in 1967/68, has died aged 78.
Brogan joined the Blues from his hometown club Celtic in June 1964 and he went on to make 220 starts and three sub appearances, scoring 69 times, including three hat-tricks, before departing for Halifax in October 1971, having previously spent a short spell on loan at Morton.
While at Portman Road, the pacy Brogan was a regular penalty taker and he was the top scorer in the league for Bill McGarry’s side with 17 league goals, one more than Ray Crawford, as they carried off the Second Division championship in 1967/68.
During his spell with Celtic, where his younger brother Jim was a player for 12 years, Brogan scored the club’s 5,000th goal in the Scottish League.
After his retirement Brogan, coached at Blantyre Celtic and ran a number of pubs as well as a taxi firm in Falkirk where he was living when he died.
Photo: Matchday Images
