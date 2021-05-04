Former Winger Brogan Dies

Tuesday, 4th May 2021 13:07 Former Town winger Frank Brogan, a member of the side which won the Second Division in 1967/68, has died aged 78. Brogan joined the Blues from his hometown club Celtic in June 1964 and he went on to make 220 starts and three sub appearances, scoring 69 times, including three hat-tricks, before departing for Halifax in October 1971, having previously spent a short spell on loan at Morton. While at Portman Road, the pacy Brogan was a regular penalty taker and he was the top scorer in the league for Bill McGarry’s side with 17 league goals, one more than Ray Crawford, as they carried off the Second Division championship in 1967/68. During his spell with Celtic, where his younger brother Jim was a player for 12 years, Brogan scored the club’s 5,000th goal in the Scottish League. After his retirement Brogan, coached at Blantyre Celtic and ran a number of pubs as well as a taxi firm in Falkirk where he was living when he died.

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 13:15 - May 4

RIP — part of a side and team which brought excitement and delight to supporters ,

COYB 2

itfchorry added 13:22 - May 4

Extremely sad news - Very classy and tricky

winger -



Thoughts with his family. 1

BlueArrow added 13:28 - May 4

Always sad to lose a Blue. RIP Frank. Condolences to the family. 1

Timefliesbyintheblue added 13:33 - May 4

Was a very good penalty taker - along with a certain Mr Wark the best we ever had. 1

OldClactonBlue added 13:36 - May 4

Top player in his day.

RIP Frank. 0

PJH added 13:37 - May 4

oh that is so sad.



One of Jackie Milburn's good signings, a very classy goalscoring winger



RIP Frank 0

grumpyoldman added 13:43 - May 4

Another one of my boyhood heroes gone. RIP to a great man 0

