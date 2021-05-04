Parrott in For Bishop as Town Otherwise Unchanged at Shrewsbury

Tuesday, 4th May 2021 18:13 Troy Parrott replaces Teddy Bishop, who drops to the bench, in an otherwise unchanged Blues side facing Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow in their final away game of the season. Dai Cornell is again in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back and Myles Kenlock at left-back with Stephen Ward again missing out. The veteran Irishman appears to have played his final game for the club with his total of league starts this season having reached 29 and we understand, as was the case with Alan Judge, a 30th set to trigger another year with the Blues. Andre Dozzell partners Flynn Downes in the middle of midfield with Gwion Edwards on the left and Armando Dobra on the right and Parrott behind lone out-and-out striker James Norwood, who again skippers. For Shrewsbury, former Blues loanee Matthew Pennington starts at the heart of their defence. Shrewsbury: Burgoyne, Love, Pennington, Pierre, Walker, Ogbeta, Davis, Vela, Norburn, Whalley, Bloxham. Subs: Bevan, Edwards, Wiliams, Goss, Main, Udoh, Chapman. Town: Cornell, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Dozzell, Downes, Edwards, Parrott, Dobra, Norwood (c). Subs: Holy, Chambers, Nsiala, Bishop, Harrop, Bennetts, Hawkins. Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon).

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorFrog added 18:23 - May 4

Does this mean Teddy Bishop is not getting a new contract? Or is it just based on Parrott doing well last time and Cook focussing on winning the game? Hopefully the latter. 0

