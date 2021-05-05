Colchester Linked With Triple Blues Move
Wednesday, 5th May 2021 09:24
Colchester United could reportedly show summer interest in veteran Blues trio Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears.
All three are out of contract in the summer with Town expected to release most of those in that position.
Former U’s frontman Sears was interesting his old club in January with that link revived earlier in the week.
TWTD reported on Monday that Skuse was spotted at Colchester’s 1-0 home victory over Salford on Saturday with his friend the Wayne Brown, who is currently the manager of Maldon & Tiptree, a club with whom the U’s have a close link.
Former Town defender Brown was interim manager of the U’s between February and March this year following Steve Ball’s exit and Hayden Mullins’s appointment.
Now, the EADT reports that Colchester could be keen on bringing Sears, Skuse and Chambers to the JobServe Community Stadium this summer were they to be available.
It would be little surprise if all three were to depart Portman Road this summer with Skuse having made only one start and two sub appearances having undergone knee surgery early on in the season.
Sears has been in and out of the side throughout the campaign, while long-time Chambers’s absence from recent XIs has been notable.
Photo: Matchday Images
