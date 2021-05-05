Town Confirm Ward Has Played Last Game For Club

Wednesday, 5th May 2021 14:53 Town have confirmed that Stephen Ward has played his last game for the Blues and will leave the club at the end of the season, as TWTD revealed yesterday. The 35-year-old former Republic of Ireland international joined Town on a free transfer last summer having been released with Stoke and has made a total of 31 appearances for the Blues. In League One he has made 29 stats with a 30th triggering the one-year option in his contract as was the case with Alan Judge, something Town weren't prepared to do. “Stephen has been an absolute pleasure to work with,"boss Paul Cook told the club site. “He conducts himself great, he leads by example, and it's no surprise he's had the career he's had. “Everyone at the club wishes Stephen all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts this season.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Unhinged_dynamo added 14:55 - May 5

Good luck in the future, if he'd signed 5 years ago he would of been a valuable asset. Was pretty solid in his time here but not what we need going forward 3

Timefliesbyintheblue added 14:59 - May 5

An unintended pun, Unhinged_dynamo, I guess. True however on both 'going forward' fronts. 1

Suffolkboy added 15:02 - May 5

Thanks for everything and very best wishes for your future !

COYB 0

nick8 added 15:09 - May 5

Let’s hope he’s the first of the majority of them 0

Unhinged_dynamo added 15:13 - May 5

I didn't spot that timefliesbyintheblue... But as you point out it does apply to both meanings 0

ButchersBrokenNose added 15:15 - May 5

I was quite happy when we signed him last summer, as I had always been impressed with him when I saw him play for Wolves or Burnley. Clearly, his best days are behind him but I thought he acted professionally whenever he played for us and he obviously had the respect of the younger lads on the pitch with him.



Personally, I would have liked to see us keep him for another year (I think it would be good for continuity and stability), but I wish Stephen well, wherever he lands. 1

stocktractor added 15:19 - May 5

happy daysssssssssssssssssssss 0

PortmanTerrorist added 15:21 - May 5

Desperate signing, and did it really make us better, for more than a game or 2 ? Good pro but a symptom of the problem and clearly not part of the solution and we all move on and wish the chap well. 1

