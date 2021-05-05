Town Confirm Ward Has Played Last Game For Club
Wednesday, 5th May 2021 14:53
Town have confirmed that Stephen Ward has played his last game for the Blues and will leave the club at the end of the season, as TWTD revealed yesterday.
The 35-year-old former Republic of Ireland international joined Town on a free transfer last summer having been released with Stoke and has made a total of 31 appearances for the Blues.
In League One he has made 29 stats with a 30th triggering the one-year option in his contract as was the case with Alan Judge, something Town weren't prepared to do.
“Stephen has been an absolute pleasure to work with,"boss Paul Cook told the club site.
“He conducts himself great, he leads by example, and it's no surprise he's had the career he's had.
“Everyone at the club wishes Stephen all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts this season.”
Photo: Matchday Images
