Waghorn Linked With Town Return

Wednesday, 5th May 2021 15:42 Former Blues striker Martyn Waghorn is reportedly a Town summer target with the 31-year-old’s Derby contract up at the end of the campaign. Waghorn left Town for the Rams in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £5 million rising to £7.5 million, signing a three-year deal. Football League World is reporting that Town are weighing up a summer return move for the former Sunderland and Leicester man. Waghorn was hugely popular in his one season with the Blues, netting 16 goals in 39 starts and seven sub appearances, the Blues having signed for a bargain £200,000 from Rangers in August 2017. Town boss Paul Cook is set to make wholesale changes to his squad in the summer and it seems likely that free agents currently with Championship clubs will come into his thoughts, although with his ability to recruit at that level hampered by League One’s SCMP Financial Fair Play rules. The former England U21 international striker is likely to attract attention from plenty of clubs and may still be wanted at Pride Park with manager Wayne Rooney having said a decision on his future and that of other players will be made at the end of the season. Waghorn will hope to prevent the 21st-placed Rams from joining the Blues in League One on Sunday when they host Sheffield Wednesday, who are 23rd, in their final game of the season. The South Shields-born frontman has scored three times in 20 starts and 11 sub appearances for Derby during 2020/21.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Bergholt_Blue added 15:47 - May 5

It’s a no for me… going backwards with a bloke 32 in January… hoping to get away from short term patches and he couldn’t wait to get up to Derby when they came in for him. 4

superblues9 added 15:49 - May 5

Great signing this would be reason we went down was selling him Gardner and celina leaving we are a league 1 club won’t be many better people about we could get -1

unknown100 added 15:51 - May 5

So basically any former town player out of contract and any Wigan player, it’s pretty lazy journalism.



Connor wickham is out of contract, that will be the next link 7

MrJase_79 added 15:51 - May 5

No no no no no. 4

Bert added 15:58 - May 5

He is not scoring freely now but boy did we miss him. He is playing in a poor Derby team so perhaps that’s the reason. Too similar to Norwood perhaps but I would not reject him returning out of hand. 2

leroy2488 added 16:01 - May 5

Really liked him as a player for us, great goals and loads of assists.

I’m sure he was not happy when MM left and PH arrived, but I’ve never noticed anyone I’ve felt was happier to leave Ipswich, considering we’d help revive his career, I felt that was a bit much, then Garner going also.... I’m sure we’d have stayed in the Championship with them and for those reasons I’d prefer he stayed at that great club Derby that he couldn’t leave us quickly enough for. 2

Wallingford_Boy added 16:02 - May 5

BIG NO, 3 in 31 for Derby.



Best days are behind him. 0

ImAbeliever added 16:04 - May 5

Joey Garner please not 1

JimmyJooJarJee added 16:06 - May 5

Yes please 0

Portman_Pie added 16:06 - May 5

It's going to be an on-going speculation fest for us this summer until a few signings are made, and we get an insight into the spend in terms of any transfer fee's and then wages. Although at this early stage the team is shaping up well in areas we need - having 'signed 2 strikers' and a weekly wage for them combined of about 20K...!



Lets see what this Speculation 11 looks like for the next 8 weeks..!



X



X X X X





X X X X





Waghorn Rhodes





Subs



X

X

X

X

X

X

X 2

atty added 16:09 - May 5

Nah. 2

Linkboy13 added 16:10 - May 5

Depending on wage demands i would definitely have him back. He's a player who's never relied on pace so his age dosent bother me. And to say he couldn't wait to go to Derby (Bergholt blue) must be the numpty comment of the week. Most players move on if they get a better offer it's a fact of life Warky left us twice. Your not telling me no player has ever left Ipswich when they have had a better offer. 0

Edmundo added 16:11 - May 5

Doodo in that Speculation 11, @Portman. 1

dyersdream added 16:16 - May 5

I’d take Tom Lawrence 😀 0

Blue_DO added 16:17 - May 5

Can't see why anyone would object to this, this guy would fit anywhere across Cooks front 4 and would absolutely kill the defenders in this league. Highly doubt he'll drop into league 1 but here's hoping. 0

50yearsablue added 16:17 - May 5

Why write a player off purely on the basis of age? Ryan Giggs was still playing Premier League at 38 and 36yo Fernandinho was superb for Man City last night.

Waghorn still has links with Ipswich via the Hub at UoS 1

Marcus added 16:25 - May 5

Similar to Norwood, however with injuries we need cover. 0

Nazemariner added 16:26 - May 5

His best days are indeed behind him, but he would make hay in League 1. Idle speculation anyhow, he'll have plenty of interest from teams in The Championship. 0

unknown100 added 16:27 - May 5

I don’t think you can compare players like Ryan giggs and Fernandinho to people at Ipswich’s level, the reason ibrahimovic and ronaldo are still smashing it at their ages is because of their commitment throughout their careers with fitness and diet every single day



But I agree 31 at this level is hardly an OAP 😂 I’d take him in a heart beat, thought he was great for us and still when I watch him for derby I still think he’s decent 0

westernblue added 16:35 - May 5

Similar to Norwood. Er, really? I have no idea about his recent form, but Waghorn was a proven class act when he was here - though admittedly even in a MM setup he had better support than Norwood has so far had. And he could take a brilliant set piece - compare the mostly sub-standard efforts of Edwards, Dozzell and even Judge this year. 0

Barty added 16:35 - May 5

Would be good if it happens and I think he would do very well in our league. -1

Saxonblue74 added 16:38 - May 5

Forwards please! He is not the future. 2

Portman_Pie added 16:38 - May 5

X



X X X X





X Evans X DoDoo





Waghorn Rhodes





Subs



X

X

X

X

X

X

X



Updated! 1

Unhinged_dynamo added 16:39 - May 5

Better than Norwood and I doubt we'll be able to attract anyone better tbh, we're mid table league one now guys. Sign him up, try and find a lower league or foreign gem and bring Simpson through and we'd have a decent enough for league one strike team... Maybe -1

London_Blue added 16:40 - May 5

Yes please, quality at this level, definitely has time to contribute to our promotion push, great leader on the pitch, very vocal, vastly better than Norwood, would have him all day long! 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments