U18s Draw at Swansea

Thursday, 6th May 2021 10:05

Town’s U18s drew 1-1 at Swansea yesterday with Tyrese Osbourne scoring the Blues’ goal.

Osbourne gave Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell’s side the lead on the hour but the Swans levelled in injury time from the penalty spot.

Town have already reached the Professional Development League Two play-offs having finished second in their division and will play Wigan away in the semi-final.

The young Blues are also in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals and will face Liverpool at Portman Road on a date yet to be set.

Town: Ridd, Nwabueze, Cousens (O'Neill 57), Stephenson, Bradshaw, H Barbrook, Moodie, F Barbrook, Osbourne, Buabo (Boastwain 57), Hoque (Valentine 57).









Photo: Action Images