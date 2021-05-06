Baggott Delays Joining Indonesia Squad
Thursday, 6th May 2021 10:15
Young centre-half Elkan Baggott's link-up with the full Indonesia squad has been delayed as he is required by the Blues and loan side King’s Lynn.
Last month, the 18-year-old, who scored the U18s’ injury time equaliser in Friday’s brilliant FA Youth Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United at Portman Road, was named in a 34-man Indonesia squad for a nine-day training camp which got under way in Jakarta over the weekend, his first senior call.
However, the defender has remained at home along with a number of other overseas-based players and was in the Linnets side which was beaten 5-1 at Boreham Wood on Monday, having joined the National League side on loan in March.
The Indonesia squad is set to fly to Dubai on May 10th ahead of three three World Cup qualifying Group G matches and Baggott is set to join them once his domestic involvement is at an end.
The Indonesians face Thailand on June 3rd, Vietnam on June 7th and the UAE on June 11th.
Prior to those games they will play friendlies against Afghanistan on May 25th and Oman on May 29th.
Town’s U18s are set to host Liverpool in their FA Youth Cup semi-final on a date to be confirmed prior to May 15th.
Indonesia are currently bottom of the five-team Group G table and not able to progress to the next round.
Baggott, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother.
The 6ft 4in tall centre-half won his first U19s caps during a camp in Croatia in October and was forced to miss an U19s get together in Spain in December due to Covid travel restrictions.
Baggott made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham earlier this season and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January.
He signed his first professional contract with Town in January, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]