Baggott Delays Joining Indonesia Squad

Thursday, 6th May 2021 10:15 Young centre-half Elkan Baggott's link-up with the full Indonesia squad has been delayed as he is required by the Blues and loan side King’s Lynn. Last month, the 18-year-old, who scored the U18s’ injury time equaliser in Friday’s brilliant FA Youth Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United at Portman Road, was named in a 34-man Indonesia squad for a nine-day training camp which got under way in Jakarta over the weekend, his first senior call. However, the defender has remained at home along with a number of other overseas-based players and was in the Linnets side which was beaten 5-1 at Boreham Wood on Monday, having joined the National League side on loan in March. The Indonesia squad is set to fly to Dubai on May 10th ahead of three three World Cup qualifying Group G matches and Baggott is set to join them once his domestic involvement is at an end. The Indonesians face Thailand on June 3rd, Vietnam on June 7th and the UAE on June 11th. Prior to those games they will play friendlies against Afghanistan on May 25th and Oman on May 29th. Town’s U18s are set to host Liverpool in their FA Youth Cup semi-final on a date to be confirmed prior to May 15th. Indonesia are currently bottom of the five-team Group G table and not able to progress to the next round. Baggott, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, was born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother. The 6ft 4in tall centre-half won his first U19s caps during a camp in Croatia in October and was forced to miss an U19s get together in Spain in December due to Covid travel restrictions. Baggott made his senior Blues debut in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Gillingham earlier this season and was an unused sub for the League One games against Sunderland and Crewe in January. He signed his first professional contract with Town in January, a deal which runs to 2023 with the club having an option to keep him for a further season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



algarvefan added 10:24 - May 6

I certainly see this young man as one for the near future, he has a maturity that belies his years and I see him being a first team squad member next season. A bright prospect of him and Woolfie at the heart of our defence for years to come. 2

dirtydingusmagee added 10:50 - May 6

not clear why ITFC ''need'' him , but hopefully he will be moving into our first team squad, he certainly seems to be a player with prospects . 0

Upthetown1970 added 11:01 - May 6

Dirty where have you been. The u18's need him for the FA youth cup semi final. Hope to see a lot more of our youngsters next season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments