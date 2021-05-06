Ed Sheeran New Town Sponsor

Thursday, 6th May 2021 11:30 Framlingham-based pop star Ed Sheeran has been revealed as Town’s new shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 campaign. Sheeran, a regular visitor to Portman Road in recent seasons until the pandemic hit, will sponsor both the senior Town men’s and women’s teams for an undisclosed figure described as a “significant investment”. Previously, in 2019, Town shirts with Sheeran’s Divide logo were on sale during his series of Chantry Park concerts. Sheeran, 30, told the club site: “The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support. “I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again. “With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!” Regarding the meaning of the logo which will appear on the shirts rather than his name, perhaps relating to a greatest hits tour, Sheeran said: “All will be revealed in time.” Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: “We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season. “I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games. He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that.



“We look forward to seeing Ed - and every other supporter - back at Portman Road next season.” Town are yet to reveal the designs for their 2021/22 kits but pre-orders for the new home shirt are expected to start from early June.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



Reuserscurtains added 11:33 - May 6

Why do we keep getting such naff sponsors. Very wet lettuce this. -100

midastouch added 11:34 - May 6

Wow, that's fantastic! Welcome aboard Ed.

It feels like things are starting to take much better shape behind the scenes.

Onwards and upwards!

COYB!!! 34

WhittonBoy added 11:37 - May 6

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!”



Love this! 😂 20

OsborneOneNil added 11:38 - May 6

Great stuff, good man, Ed! 18

uefa1981 added 11:38 - May 6

Great for the club and well done Ed.Not sure i will buy one but my wife will and kids. Plus it also opens Ipswich up to his global fanbase too which again is good news. Please don't play four of his songs in a row before the start as part of the deal!

7

dreblue added 11:38 - May 6

@reuserscurtains - please explain how this is "very wet lettuce" in any way?



Prob one of the biggest global stars is heavily investing in our club and you still have something to moan about.



For a league one club, I think this is great and even better it's from a fan.



Would be great to hear what kind of sponsors would make you happy for a "shirt" sponsor... please enlighten us all...



Well played Ed Sheeran - I think this is great. 44

stopmoaning added 11:41 - May 6

This is excellent, what a legend. 15

Guthrum added 11:41 - May 6

Big brand for a League One club, shows our ambition for a global reach.



But also a good, local connection with him being from Suffolk and having watched games. 16

Timefliesbyintheblue added 11:42 - May 6

Perfect 10

TractorCam added 11:42 - May 6

A huge donation from Ed to his club, and presuming that we had loads of offers, I like to think the new owners knew exactly what they were doing with this one!



Well done all. 8

Reuserscurtains added 11:43 - May 6

TWTD commenters disagree with what you say, you know it’s correct. -43

Kingfisher49 added 11:44 - May 6

All we need now is for Ed Sherman to record a remake of “The only way is up” with some Ipswich Town FC lyrics added. 3

Cloddyseedbed added 11:45 - May 6

Does it get any better than that, brilliant. Thank god we've gone away from advertising betting.

4

Bergholtblue added 11:45 - May 6

What will be even better, is if he could write us a song to sing on the terraces that would become 'our' song. 4

rayman_10 added 11:45 - May 6

Brilliant. This is a bloke who clearly is very proud of where he’s from and is a town fan. Would much rather this then selling out to a betting company or something similar (slight dig at previous decisions).



As others have pointed out, can only be good for marketing. Whatever you think of his music, he’s certainly got one of the biggest followings in music. No complaints whatsoever. Things are taking shape (of you).



I’ll get my coat.



COYB 13

Paulc added 11:46 - May 6

Ed Sheeran is not really my bag musically, though I do appreciate his talent, but this is great news for the club and community! I might even buy one of these shirts this year.



@Reuserscurtains - you can do one mate, your negativity for no reason here is not welcome! The club are going great lengths to re-engage with supporters and there can only be positives for the future, how you don't see that is beyond me!

11

superblues9 added 11:47 - May 6

How is it. A naff sponsor he’s one of the most famous people in the world one of the biggest pop stars loyal to the club big fan I’d do it if I had the money ! Good on you Ed 11

Reuserscurtains added 11:48 - May 6

Fine lads you’ve won me over. Up the Ed! 4

johnwarksshorts added 11:49 - May 6

Well said @dreblue, some people are never happy. I think this is another step in the right direction, a community invested sponsor with a global reputation, come on @Rueserscurtains what more do you want? This is a fantastic sponsorship deal for a league 1 team. 4

BlueArrow added 11:49 - May 6

Ed Sheeran is a Blue is a Blue he hates...... 1

NicRams added 11:51 - May 6

Great news, I cannot wait to get this season over with and move onwards and upwards hopefully.



On another note I love the main picture, everybody excited, seeing the joy in their faces and then the chap on the right looks like hes drinking a cup of tea (I know he isn't). Just amused me that's all. 3

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:51 - May 6

Brilliant, not that a his music is to my taste but he is local and a Town fan 6

trncbluearmy added 11:51 - May 6

Can`t believe someone considered this naff.



I`m a 60 year old heavy rock greaser so not a great fan of his music, but he`s a great bloke who time and time again has backed the Town.



Reckon this has to be the coolest football sponsorship deal in the UK probably the world.



COYB 15

superblues9 added 11:52 - May 6

Legend ! Concert at Portman road nxt please Ed 🤞🤞😀 7

MickMillsTash added 11:54 - May 6

Brilliant

Do we get a picture of him on the new shirt ?

2

